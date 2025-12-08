Khamzat Chimaev’s Teammate Gifted More Than Half of His Opponent’s Pay by Neon

UFC 322 was meant to be a simple showcase for Khamzat Chimaev‘s undefeated teammate, Baisangur Susurkaev, a breakout contender with a walk-off knockout and a growing reputation for doing things the hard way. However, the debate after Madison Square Garden did not center on the punch that ended the fight or even the ankle injury he battled through.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Instead, it took an unexpected turn, sparked by a short clip filmed far away from the bright lights of the Octagon. What makes it unusual is that it didn’t come from Dana White, a manager, or even an MMA outlet. It came from someone absolutely outside of the fight game, whose involvement immediately sparked talks about the UFC CEO and the fighter pay issue that keeps following him around.

ADVERTISEMENT

Neon accidentally ignites the pay gap conversation

When Neon entered Susurkaev’s academy and transferred him $25,000, the room erupted. Baisangur Susurkaev sat there smiling, part surprised, part in disbelief, as teammates saw the fighter receive the generous gift. And while fans loved seeing the wholesome moment, many immediately noticed the math: the undefeated middleweight earned $44,000 at UFC 322, while his opponent made only $28,000.

An influencer had just given him more than half of what the UFC had paid him for three rounds, a training camp, an injured ankle, and a walk-off win at the most famous arena in the world. And that’s when the conversation shifted. Susurkaev fought through a month-long ankle injury, which prevented him from wrestling for weeks.

“I just wanted the fight,” he stated before the fight and then delivered one of the cleanest knockouts of the event. However, the new viral video became the main story because it unintentionally showed the financial ceiling that most UFC newcomers face, even when undefeated and heavily hyped.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Dana White continues to dismiss the matter with the same shrug he has for years. In a recent interview with Caleb Pressley, the UFC CEO laughed through the debate. “That’s always going to be an issue,” he said amusingly. When Pressley joked that fighters “pay him five dollars for every hundred they make,” White didn’t bother clarifying, only grinned. “Sounds good to me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

And whenever the head honcho and the promotion are pressed further to address the issue, they always point to Conor McGregor, Ronda Rousey, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Jon Jones, the few who made millions, and let the rest fade into the background. However, most fighters still start around $12,000 to compete, despite risking their health in the world’s toughest league.

So, when Neon transferred Baisangur Susurkaev the money, he wasn’t just rewarding a fighter he admired. He unintentionally revealed a truth that fans have been shouting for years: the system will cheer for you, but it will not always back you. Sometimes it takes someone outside of the UFC to provide a fighter with something the sport itself won’t. And now, Khamzat Chimaev can focus on his bigger fights with a lot more change to spare.

ADVERTISEMENT

Baisangur Susurkaev demands a Bo Nickal fight

Baisangur Susurkaev had drawn his line in the sand even before Neon arrived in the gym as a surprise transfer. He made it clear right after UFC 322 that he wanted Bo Nickal next, despite his injured ankle and walk-off knockout. There were no theatrics or back-and-forths online. Just one condition: Nickal had to win his fight that night.

And well, Nickal did exactly that, finishing Rodolfo Vieira with a head kick, and Susurkaev’s callout was no longer just bravado; it was real. “He’s good, maybe a good guy,” Susurkaev said afterward, “but I think I can beat him easy. He’s famous—I want to beat someone like him.” It wasn’t meant as disrespect. Khamzat Chimaev‘s teammate simply prefers wrestlers, and at 11-0, he views Bo Nickal as the quickest path to the recognition he wants.

He even ran into Nickal during fight week, but didn’t bother bringing it up; neither man says much during a weight cut. Now, with both coming off stoppage wins and Susurkaev’s name suddenly hotter thanks to Neon’s gesture, the matchup feels straightforward. Baisangur Susurkaev wants the challenge, Bo Nickal has the profile, and the division may finally have a new rivalry worth following.