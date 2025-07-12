Khamzat Chimaev’s Teammate Issues ‘Sharp’ Threat to Dricus Du Plessis Ahead of UFC 319

Dricus du Plessis is oozing confidence ahead of UFC 319, where he defends his title against the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev. The South African champ, known for his no-nonsense attitude, didn’t hold back in an interview with Shak MMA. “We’ve seen him dominate in the first round. Let’s see how he feels in round two. Then it’s my fight.” That fiery statement has earned him unexpected backing from several fighters in the division.

Former middleweight champ Robert Whittaker, who clashed with ‘Stillknocks’ at UFC 290 and lost, echoed the sentiment. Speaking to Fox Sports Australia, ‘The Reaper’ said, “If he doesn’t finish him on the ground, I think he loses.” #6 ranked middleweight Caio Borralho also backed 185lbs kingpin. In a Bloody Elbow interview, he praised Du Plessis’s ability to “shut the doubters” under pressure. However, Arman Tsarukyan offered a contrasting view. Claiming Chimaev might be in the best condition of his life heading into UFC 319.

Arman Tsarukyan has emerged as a key figure in Khamzat Chimaev’s camp ahead of UFC 319. The two top-tier fighters have shared mutual respect since their Hype Reality 3 days back in 2024. Now, ‘Akhalkalakets’ has joined forces with Chimaev, helping sharpen his wrestling and striking for what’s expected to be a war against the reigning champ. The No. 2 lightweight in the world confidently stated that his teammate is looking “sharp” and believes the belt would be resting on his shoulder on August 16th.

At the JAXXON podcast, Tsarukyan stated, “He looks sharp. So excited to see him as a UFC champion. So far, his camp is going well — he’s healthy. He has a lot of energy, and I’m just here to help him. If they need the wrestling, I’ll wrestle. If they need striking, I’ll strike. I want him to be a UFC champ.”

The Armenian juggernaut’s support for Chimaev isn’t just your average camp hype—it’s a full-blown collaboration between two of the sport’s most decorated grapplers. That alone sends a message: Chimaev isn’t just preparing—he’s leveling up. With Tsarukyan by his side, ‘Borz’ is being primed to deliver the performance of a lifetime. Tsarukyan threw a clear warning shot that his teammate will be more than ready to handle Dricus du Plessis’ unorthodox and relentless style when the cage door closes.

Khamzat Chimaev opened as a -235 favorite against Dricus du Plessis, with the champ sitting at +195. While the odds favor ‘Borz,’ Du Plessis is gaining momentum with bettors. Even Daniel Cormier believes it’d be a close fight. And according to a former UFC champ, that gap could shrink even more, unless Chimaev addresses one crucial flaw in his game ahead of the high-stakes championship clash!

T.J. Dillashaw breaks down Chimaev’s biggest weakness vs. Du Plessis

Chimaev’s ability to crush his opponents in the first round is no secret. Just ask Robert Whittaker, who fell victim at UFC 308’s co-main event. But the lingering question remains: does ‘Borz’ have the gas tank to survive a five-round war? With Du Plessis promising a grueling battle, T.J. Dillashaw believes Chimaev better tighten up his cardio before stepping into the cage.

The former UFC bantamweight champ stated during the JAXXON Podcast, “I would put a lot more money on Chimaev if he trains the right way for his cardio. If he doesn’t train his cardio the right way, it’s gonna be harder to put DDP away and DDP’s gonna put him away in the later rounds (after) gassing him out.”

Dillashaw hits the nail on the head—Chimaev still needs to show he can go the distance consistently. We can’t overlook the grit he displayed against Gilbert Burns at UFC 273, where he fought through three grueling rounds. He narrowly defeated Kamaru Usman at UFC 294, but that fight revealed some weaknesses in his cardio during prolonged wrestling exchanges. It will be compelling to witness the strategy on August 16th.

As UFC 319 approaches, ‘Borz’ must sharpen his focus on energy management, particularly if the fight escalates into a grueling five-round battle. So, who do you believe will seize victory in the main event? Will Du Plessis stop the unstoppable freight train?