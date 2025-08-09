Khamzat Chimaev’s UFC 319 Camp Turns Wild as Joe Rogan-Backed ‘Tarzan’ Predicts End to Dricus Du Plessis’ Reign

Khamzat Chimaev has built a stellar team ahead of his first title fight against Dricus du Plessis. He’s got the entire JAXXON crew, led by Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, backing him for the fight. Former bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw has also stepped in, making it clear that ‘Borz’s camp is dead serious about bringing the middleweight gold to his shoulder.

Dillashaw has returned to the combat sports grind as a training partner for Chimaev after bidding farewell to the sport following his loss to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 280. Now, the bantamweight legend has offered an inside peek into the undefeated Chechen’s camp, claiming the energy is sky-high and Chimaev is looking in phenomenal shape.

In the JAXXON video, the former 135 lbs kingpin said, “It feels awesome to be next to Chimaev. He’s got his whole team here at the Jackson Media Horse, doing his workouts. Everyone’s behind him and supporting him. You can just feel the energy in the room…The guy is in tip-top shape.” But after Dillashaw wrapped up his insights, an unexpected face was also spotted in Chimaev’s camp.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Turns out, prominent animal influencer Michael Holston, better known as ‘The Real Tarzann’, has joined ‘Borz’s camp. With over 9 million Instagram followers, Holston is known worldwide for his work in animal conservation and education. He’s also followed by UFC color commentator Joe Rogan on Instagram. A regular martial arts practitioner himself, he linked up with the JAXXON team to sharpen his skills—and in the process, witnessed Chimaev’s relentless work ethic firsthand. Holston believes the undefeated star will be 15-0 after his UFC 319 showdown with Dricus Du Plessis.

AD

One layer often missed in the build-up is the stylistic clash that makes UFC 319 so intriguing. Du Plessis, known for his awkward but highly effective striking angles, has built a reputation for wearing opponents down in the later rounds. That plays directly into the narrative around Chimaev’s cardio — a subject that has been dissected endlessly on fight forums. The presence of Dillashaw, alongside highly regarded strength and conditioning coach Joey Calavitta, suggests Team Chimaev is making an intentional push to erase any doubts about his gas tank. If the improvements are real, the first ten minutes of this fight could look completely different from what Du Plessis’ camp has been studying.

Holston said in the JAXXON Video, “Today, I came back and saw a lot of Khamzat’s camp here. Man, just being a fly on the wall and watching these guys train, big group, big team, big dudes. They definitely bring a different kind of energy. You can see why they’re chasing gold and have a world championship fight coming up. I know Khamzat is 14-0 right now, and I believe he’ll be 15-0.”

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 279-Chimaev vs Holland, Sep 10, 2022 Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Khamzat Chimaev red gloves fights Kevin Holland blue gloves during UFC 279 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports, 10.09.2022 20:50:06, 19026318, NPStrans, T-Mobile Arena, Holland, Kevin Holland, MMA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJoexCamporealex 19026318

Well, seeing the team and the hard work going into making Chimaev the middleweight champion is nothing short of astonishing. On the flip side, the South African camp is also gearing up to throw hands at the United Center on August 16, so the competition promises to be fierce. But beyond the title fight build-up, another rivalry has started to take shape.

With ‘Real Tarzann’ joining Chimaev’s camp, things have gotten interesting. ‘Borz’s ongoing tension with the UFC’s own ‘Tarzan,’ Sean Strickland, has gained a bit more steam. And now, a former UFC champion, one of the promotion’s most iconic voices, has weighed in on the matter. So, let’s dive into that as well.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Michael Bisping reflects on Sean Strickland vs Khamzat Chimaev rivalry

Sean Strickland has caused a bit of a shake-up in the middleweight division by bringing up his past sparring sessions with Khamzat Chimaev. The former champion lashed out at ‘Borz,’ accusing him of cherry-picking training partners and going too hard on them. Strickland even labeled him as having a weak mentality—remarks that quickly drew a fitting response from Chimaev. And now, ‘The Count,’ as one of the sport’s sharpest analysts, has weighed in.

In a YouTube video, Michael Bisping said, “Now, I wouldn’t say that Khamzat Chimaev is a weak man—far from it. And I certainly wouldn’t say he’s mentally weak either. Think about this: he goes all-out right from the opening bell, every single time. Yes, he’s gotten tired before. But let me tell you, getting tired in a fight is the worst thing that can happen to a fighter. That’s why cardio is so important. Khamzat Chimaev has gotten tired in the past, but he still chooses to fight the same way.”

And Bisping does have a point here. Chimaev’s fighting style shows just how mentally locked in he is every time he steps into the cage to face the best of the best. He’s not a man with a weak mind or spirit. His grueling training sessions ahead of UFC 319 only prove he’s built differently.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Chimaev’s camp is overflowing with personalities — Rampage Jackson’s larger-than-life energy, Dillashaw’s surgical focus, and Holston’s social reach. This mix not only boosts morale inside the gym but also serves as a constant media presence. For Du Plessis, whose camp has stayed relatively quiet, the contrast is stark: one side is broadcasting every sparring highlight, the other is operating in near radio silence. Sometimes in title fights, the noise outside the cage plays as much of a role as the skills inside it.

With that being said, are we going to hear Bruce Buffer’s voice announce “And new…” at the upcoming Chicago showdown? Let us know in the comments below!