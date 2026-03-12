Khamzat Chimaev’s Undefeated Teammate Signs Contract as New Fight Finalized for UFC 328: Report

Khamzat Chimaev isn’t the only undefeated Chechen force making waves in the UFC. It has been more than six months since Khamzat Chimaev last stepped into the cage. Chimaev won the title at UFC 319 by defeating Dricus du Plessis in August last year. While the UFC world awaits Khamzat Chimaev’s next move, another undefeated fighter from his camp is set to return to the Octagon. According to new reports, rising prospect Baisangur Susurkaev has just signed a contract for a pivotal fight at UFC 328.

That teammate is rising middleweight prospect Baisangur Susurkaev (11-0), who is quickly becoming a fighter to watch under the UFC banner. Susurkaev earned his contract through DWCS and later made his debut at UFC 319. Since then, he has lived up to the hype surrounding him. Much like his fellow Chechen, ‘Hunter’ has already finished two rising American opponents with impressive performances. Now, reports suggest he could face a Brazilian opponent next.

“EXCLUSIVE: I’ve been informed that Djorden Santos has signed a contract to face Baisangur Susurkaev on May 9 at UFC 328,” wrote Portuguese journalist Leo Walker Guimaraes on X.

Similarly, Djorden Santos has also built a reputation as a rising prospect with an 11-2 professional record. However, the two losses on his résumé could influence how oddsmakers view the matchup. The promotion has not officially confirmed the fight yet, but the buzz around Baisangur Susurkaev continues to grow.

Susurkaev last competed at UFC 322: Makhachev vs JDM, where he once again showcased his finishing ability. At the same time, he has also shown a willingness to stay active in the promotion. Khamzat Chimaev and Susurkaev both come from the Chechnya region and have known each other for many years. Currently, they train together at Kill Cliff FC in Florida, alongside other well-known fighters such as Michael Chandler and Kamaru Usman.

During the UFC 319 fight camp, Baisangur Susurkaev helped Chimaev prepare for his title fight against Dricus du Plessis. Notably, Susurkaev also made his own debut on the same night against Eric Nolan. While ‘Borz’ went the distance in his championship bout, ‘Hunter’ finished his opponent with a second-round submission, showing he could soon become a serious problem in the middleweight division.

As for Chimaev, the promotion has not yet announced his first title defense. Many believe the UFC could match him against Sean Strickland. However, considering the close relationship between Khamzat Chimaev and Susurkaev, both teammates could end up competing on the same night at UFC 328. On top of that, Susurkaev is now following a path similar to Chimaev’s, and as a result, he aims to become a two-division champion, a goal he first discussed last year.

Baisangur Susurkaev speaks about his comparison with Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev has become an idol and a source of inspiration for fighters from his Chechnya region, especially for young athletes aiming to follow in his footsteps. While he currently holds the middleweight title, he has yet to defend it. At the same time, he has already set his sights on bigger goals, aiming to become a three-division champion. To pursue that ambition, he has started building rivalries with Jiří Procházka and Alex Pereira in the light heavyweight division.

Chimaev has also hinted that he plans to drop down and challenge for the welterweight belt, promising his mother he would retire only after achieving his dream. Meanwhile, his trailblazing career inspires his teammate Baisangur Susurkaev, whom many fans and even ‘Borz’ believe could one day surpass him. However, ‘Hunter’ sees things differently.

“I don’t think he really means it when he says it. Of course I’m not better than him, he is the best and he’s going to prove it today,” Susurkaev told media at the UFC 319 presser. “Two more years, I’m going to be champion. I don’t need these fights. I need time, one, two months, to get ready for next fight, and I’m ready. I’m going to be champion.”

Given all the hype and expectations surrounding him, how do you see Khamzat Chimaev’s teammate Baisangur Susurkaev? Could he actually surpass the ‘Borz’? Share your thoughts below.