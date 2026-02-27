Khamzat Chimaev Knocks Down UFC LHW Title Contender in Hard Sparring Ahead of Potential Move

Speculation surrounding Khamzat Chimaev’s potential move to light heavyweight has been circulating for weeks, and a recent viral sparring clip has only intensified the debate. The footage prompted a noticeable shift in perspective from former two-division champion Daniel Cormier. “I thought if Khamzat were to fight at 205, he would be running up against guys who would just be too big for him. Then I saw a video of him sparring. His back looked massive. He looks like a 205-pound fighter already,” he said.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to recent reports, Chimaev was looking forward to facing Alex Pereira and was linked to a bout with former champ Jiri Prochazka. However, the idea of light heavyweight was shut down by UFC CEO Dana White, who said he’d rather see Chimaev defend his middleweight title first. But the new training clips might have the potential to change White’s mind.

ADVERTISEMENT

New training clips spark fresh speculation about Khamzat Chimaev competing at light heavyweight

The footage, which shows Chimaev training alongside light heavyweight contender Khalil Rountree Jr. For a fighter Chimaev who is primarily known for his wrestling and grappling skills, matching power with natural light heavyweights on the feet adds another dimension to his game.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You watch him and Khalil Rountree striking, and it looks to me like Khamzat is winning the striking,” added Cormier while analyzing the sparring footage.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

The training footage also had ex-UFC fighter Luke Rockhold sparring with Chimaev, who weighs around 220 pounds. Cormier, who initially doubted if Chimaev could succeed at light heavyweight, did not just change his stance, but was in awe of Chimaev.

“I’m not talking about the skill level of Rockhold today. I’m talking about the size of Rockhold today. Khamzat Chimaev looked just as big, if not bigger. I watched him kick with Luke, and he’s kicking with the same power as Luke. I’ve got to be honest: I don’t know that this kid could fight at 205 pounds,” added Cormier.

ADVERTISEMENT

If Chimaev can maintain his speed advantage while matching their strength, the move could be viable. Whether Chimaev actually makes the jump to light heavyweight remains uncertain. The fighter has not publicly announced any plans to change divisions, and no official statements have been made by his team regarding a weight class change.

Carlos Ulberg fires a warning at Khamzat Chimaev

ADVERTISEMENT

Not everyone agrees with the potential move to light heavyweight. Carlos Ulberg, a top-ranked light heavyweight contender, warned Chimaev to “stay in his lane” at middleweight. In a recent conversation with the Combat Sports Network, the Kiwi MMA star and likely next title contender shared a word of caution with the Chechen.

“He’s too small,” Carlos Ulberg said. “Stay in your lane, brother. Handle your business over there, I’ll handle mine here. 205lbs is mine!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Boasting a nine-fight win streak in the UFC, Carlos Ulberg is close to title contention at the moment. After knocking out veteran Dominick Reyes, Ulberg is surely next in line for title contention.

The comments from Ulberg come as light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has expressed interest in moving to heavyweight. This could potentially open up title opportunities at 205 pounds.