Khamzat Rallies 9.7M Against Dricus Du Plessis After Corner Details Get Confirmed

Even though Arman Tsarukyan’s shot at UFC gold appears to be on the back burner, the lightweight contender remains unwavering in his commitment to his teammates. With his own title aspirations temporarily on hold, Ahalkalakets’ is fully focused on supporting fellow Russian and longtime friend, Khamzat Chimaev.

Now, ‘Borz’ is gearing up for the biggest fight of his career, set for August at UFC 319, where he takes on reigning middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis. This event not only headlines their clash but features a stacked card including names like Jared Cannonier and Michael ‘Venom’ Page. The South African powerhouse has become a dominant force in the division, dismantling elite names like Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland (twice).

As ‘Stillknocks’ heads into his third title defense, Chimaev added to the anticipation by sharing the official UFC 319 poster on his Instagram Story. To prepare for the challenge Dricus du Plessis presents, Khamzat Chimaev has once again linked up with Arman Tsarukyan, who has trained alongside him on several occasions in the past. However, despite their close relationship, the Armenian standout confirmed he won’t be in the UAE native’s corner on fight night.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In a recent appearance on ESPN MMA, when the host asked, “Are you actually going to corner him, or are you just kind of a part of the team, like to have him in?” Arman Tsarukyan shut down the speculation. ‘Ahalkalakets’ revealed, “No, no, just a part of the team.”

AD

via Imago LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 9: Khamzat Chimaev weighs in for their UFC 279 bout during the ceremonial weigh-ins on September 9, 2022, at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Amy Kaplan/Icon Sportswire MMA: SEP 09 UFC 279 Icon220909490279

Currently stateside after wrapping up a vacation in Thailand, Arman Tsarukyan flew to the U.S. this week specifically to help Khamzat Chimaev prepare for his title bout. Although there’s a clear size difference between the two, they’ve developed a strong mutual respect through years of training.

Notably, Arman Tsarukyan believes their bond runs deep, expressing confidence that Khamzat Chimaev “wouldn’t not break” him to the end. Their relationship traces back to their time on the Russian reality show HYPE, a series modeled after UFC’s The Ultimate Fighter (TUF). During the show, the two faced off in a grappling match, putting their skills and camaraderie on full display.

Why Arman Tsarukyan is Khamzat Chimaev’s top training choice ahead of Dricus du Plessis clash

During a training session last year, Arman Tsarukyan tested Khamzat Chimaev’s skills on the mat and walked away impressed, describing ‘Borz’ as “strong” after evaluating his overall striking and wrestling. When it comes to preparation, the Russian standout often opts to train with lighter fighters—a calculated approach that sharpens his speed and technique while minimizing injury risks, especially crucial with a major fight just weeks away.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It is a tactic that has been used before in top camps. For example, Luke Rockhold, a former middleweight champion, used to spar with a young Islam Makhachev to keep things interesting without putting his health at risk during the busiest times of camp. Arman Tsarukyan, who is now one of the best lightweights in the UFC, would be a great addition to Khamzat Chimaev’s camp.

Fans on X are already noting: “If Tsarukyan is in camp, Chimaev’s wrestling defense will be next‑level.” Notably, Tsarukyan believes their bond runs deep, expressing confidence that Chimaev “wouldn’t break before the end.” Their relationship traces back to the Russian reality show HYPE, where the two showcased their chemistry and grappling skills before attaining UFC fame.

When he’s not fighting, Chimaev is claimed to weigh more than 100 kg. Training with a smaller, more technical partner like “Ahalkalakets” is both hard and safe, and it doesn’t put too much stress on his body. Tsarukyan informed Red Corner MMA last week that he was traveling back to the U.S. to help Khamzat Chimaev get ready for UFC 319 and to share what he learned throughout the camp.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tsarukyan said, “Ahead of the fight it is important to avoid injuries. I can roll with Khamzat on the ground and help him to warm up. First I will fly to the U.S. and then I will come back and join Chimaev’s camp. We will train together and I will try to share as much knowledge as I have with him, like he does with me. After completing the training camp, we will fly to the U.S. together.”

What do you think about this latest link-up between Khamzat Chimaev and Arman Tsarukyan? Could training with ‘Ahalkalakets’ give ‘Borz’ the edge he needs against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319? Share your thoughts in the comments below.