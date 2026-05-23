KICK Streamer’s Cameraman Threatens to Press Charges Against UFC Security After Being Kicked Out for Presser Chaos

Adin Ross brought his Brand Risk Promotions MMA event to the UFC Apex. What he didn’t plan for was a Kick streamer hijacking the press conference. Streamer FinesseFave got into a verbal altercation with fighters on stage that escalated fast enough for security to escort him and his cameraman straight out the door.

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The cameraman, who now claims he was struck in the face, has threatened legal action against UFC security.

“I’m pressing charges, I got hit in the face twice by that f—er. I’m going to report this s—t,” the Kick streamer’s cameraman said in a viral clip posted by Happy Punch on X. “We can get the police to come right here.”

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Numerous viral clips circulating on social media showed FinesseFave taking shots at the former Los Angeles Lakers player Michael Beasley during the presser. The streamer repeatedly uttered that Beasley’s opponent, Lance Stephenson, would knock him out in their fight. He also delivered taunts in an abrasive tone that quickly sparked reactions from others. At first, American rapper and songwriter Ray J confronted the streamer before several other fighters on stage joined the heated exchange one by one.

Once UFC security sensed the situation was rapidly getting out of hand, they stepped in and escorted both the Kick streamer and his cameraman out of the Apex. This wasn’t FinesseFave’s first brush with controversy. His IRL streams have built a reputation for confrontational content. Most recently, an ongoing feud with fellow influencer Drago has led to FinesseFave challenging him to sign a fight contract.

But what triggered the outburst at the Brand Risk Promotions press conference specifically? A follow-up conversation between FinesseFave and Beasley after the chaos shed more light on what he may have been trying to do.

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When Michael Beasley encountered FinesseFave backstage

Following the chaotic press conference, former Los Angeles Lakers player Michael Beasley, who is set to make his debut at the event, decided to speak directly with FinesseFave. Another viral clip later showed the 37-year-old having a conversation with the streamer, where it seemingly became clear why the entire ruckus started in the first place.

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In the footage, the Kick streamer made it clear that he pulled off the antics for “entertainment.” However, Beasley disagreed with how FinesseFave escalated the situation, explaining that it was not “classy” and revealing that several people at the event were actually prepared to fight him over his comments.

“You know, you’re going about getting your clip the wrong way,” Beasley said in the Kick stream. “I said it’s not classy. If you do get n—s not like you, you’ll keep getting n—s out. That’s not entertainment. Listen to what I’m saying. If you had the energy you had behind that, because we wanted to fight you behind that.”

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As of now, there are no reports of UFC security officially facing legal charges from the Kick streamer’s cameraman. However, this is far from the first time security has removed a streamer from a combat sports event. Recently, Karate Combat also ejected streamer WINGED C from one of its events, a situation that drew attention from the athletic commission as well.

Whether the cameraman follows through on pressing charges remains to be seen. What is certain is that combat sports promotions, including Adin Ross’ own, will keep opening their doors to streamers. And for FinesseFave, the mission was already complete. He came for a viral moment and left with several.