Killer Sentenced to Life for Murder of UFC Fighter’s Stepdaughter

It took roughly six years and seven months to deliver justice, but it’s finally done. Ibraheem Yazeed, the man convicted of abducting and murdering ex-UFC fighter Walt Harris’ 19-year-old stepdaughter, Aniah Blanchard, back in 2019, was finally sentenced to life in prison after a jury had already found him guilty in March earlier this year.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In fact, it wasn’t just one life sentence, but two life sentences. Yazeed was convicted of murder and felony murder charges, but the thing is, Yazeed’s terms will run concurrently. This was the stiffest possible penalty handed down based on Yazeed’s conviction. During the sentencing, Blanchard’s family got the opportunity to address the judge and Yazeed directly.

And after the sentencing was finished, Harris and the rest of Blanchard’s family spoke to reporters, expressing being able to talk to Yazeed for the first time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It meant everything,” Harris said. “It’s something I’ve been waiting on and working toward for six-and-a-half years. It’s been a hard process. Every day’s different. We’re still grieving, but it was important to look him in the eyes and let him know he didn’t win and that we have the power. I wanted him to know evil didn’t win. God always wins in the end.”

There’s a reason Harris feels the way he does. Prosecutors initially sought the death penalty. However, that possibility became unreachable when the capital murder charges were reduced to murder and felony murder instead. This had made Aniah’s mother, Angela Harris, feel defeated. Despite that, after Yazeed’s sentencing, Angela was thankful that justice was delivered.

“Now I’m thankful because this is justice as well, and he’ll never get out,” she said. “I know that with my whole heart.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Aniah’s biological father, Elijah Blanchard, felt the sentencing would also affect victims who had suffered before his daughter.

“But my daughter’s name speaks now,” he added. “Her name was able to get a conviction, and I most definitely am happy to see whatever happens going forward that he would be behind bars for the rest of his life.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This, of course, follows a fateful day in October 2019 when Blanchard went missing. She was later spotted on surveillance footage at a local convenience store in Auburn, Alabama. Yazeed was also seen in the footage at the same time. And an eyewitness identified him as the man who forced Aniah into her car against her will.

The car, a 2017 Honda CR-V, was found a couple of days later. There was what was described as a “life-threatening” amount of blood in it, leading to police announcing that they believed the 19-year-old was a victim of foul play. Although Yazeed’s arrest didn’t take long, Aniah’s body wasn’t found until November. She was found in a wooded area in Macon County, Alabama.

Aniah was immediately declared dead, prompting the kidnapping case to be turned into a murder case. Later, an autopsy confirmed that Aniah was killed due to a gunshot wound. Yazeed, at the time of Aniah’s murder and his arrest, was out on bail after being accused of another crime. This had led to the creation of ‘Aniah’s Law’ in Alabama in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

The law allowed judges to deny bond to defendants charged with violent crimes. That wasn’t the only big thing the case achieved. Since the sentencing, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall himself has released a statement.

Steve Marshall feels gratified after Yazeed’s sentencing

Following the sentencing, Marshall released an official statement about the case and claimed the sentencing made him feel gratified.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Today, justice has been served,” he said. “I am gratified that the court imposed the maximum allowable sentence for the senseless and brutal murder of Aniah Blanchard, life in prison. It is the sentence that the weight of this crime demanded, and one that Aniah’s family has long deserved.

“My deepest sympathies remain with Aniah’s family and all who loved her. No verdict can undo their unimaginable loss, but my hope is that today’s outcome brings a measure of closure and allows them to begin the long journey toward healing.”

He also praised the efforts of law enforcement agencies, investigators, volunteers, and prosecutors who worked throughout the years-long investigation and trial.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s also worth mentioning that Yazeed’s attorney previously claimed that they planned to appeal the outcome.

More than six years ago, a struggle began for Aniah’s family. Earlier this month, that struggle finally came to an end. While the family couldn’t deliver the punishment they wanted for Yazeed, a life sentence has still brought them relief.