Kim Kardashian Dragged Into Spotlight as Dee Devlin Reacts to Conor McGregor’s Deleted Instagram Post

When Conor McGregor posts, the world watches. But this time, the attention wasn’t about his long-awaited return to fighting or him promoting another one of his business ventures. It was on a puzzling Instagram update that roped in Kim Kardashian and left fans scratching their heads. And right in the middle of it all? Dee Devlin, his longtime partner, chimed in with a comment that only deepened the intrigue. So, what happened?

The now-deleted series of images shared by ‘The Notorious’ featured a cozy family moment, McGregor lounging in bed with one of his children, flexing his wristwatch and a ring. But then came the shocker. The Irishman shared a snapshot of Dee Devlin, tagged with Kim Kardashian’s name!

In the caption, McGregor wrote, “We Only On the Warm Up, Baby. Buckle Up. #ThanksMyBaby Double cake for the Double Champ 🏆 🏆”, followed by a string of hashtags that included, “#CuppaRosieforBruce #Mybirthdaymonth #julybaby” The references for the birthday month are understandable, as the former champ-champ will be turning 37 on July 14.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But the tag for Kardashian? That was confusing, to say the least. Then came Dee Devlin’s response as she wrote in the comments, “My pleasure daddy”

AD

So, what’s the connection? Or was this just another chapter in the McGregor playbook of trolling the internet? It’s hard to tell, but there is one connection between the American media personality and the Irish MMA icon. Let’s rewind back to 2019.

via Imago Anthony Joshua v Daniel Dubois – IBF Heavyweight Title Fight – Wembley Stadium Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin in the stands at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday September 21, 2024. Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxIRL Copyright: xBradleyxCollyerx 77543215

According to a viral report by the Daily Record at the time, both the Kardashian and McGregor clans trace their roots to Rob Roy MacGregor, the legendary Scottish folk hero. When this ancestry bombshell dropped, McGregor sent an X post to Kim Kardashian with a string of crown emojis and the message, “Welcome to the family.”

What about Dee Devlin though? She didn’t flinch at all at the latest post. They’ve been together since 2008 and as such, she may not be surprised at the online antics anymore. Either way, Kim Kardashian is now part of a very unexpected narrative, one that started with what could be a birthday-month post and has now become another chapter of Conor McGregor’s online lore.

But while the Instagram antics keep fans talking, one name has now come out to possibly entice ‘The Notorious’ back to the fight game. And this one might just pull him away from the UFC entirely!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Conor McGregor gets called out by Jake Paul for an MMA fight

Jake Paul wants to fight Conor McGregor. Not in a boxing ring. In MMA. “I’ll fight him in MMA. That’s what I said,” Paul recently declared on the JAXXON podcast. When asked if he meant it, he doubled down with confidence, stating, “Yeah, 100 percent.”

Now ranked 14th by the WBA and riding a six-fight win streak, Paul believes he’s ready. His record stands at 12-1. His latest victory over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. raised eyebrows, but it seemingly gave him the confidence to aim higher. Critics once scoffed at Paul’s boxing career. But his improvements are hard to deny.

Still, calling out McGregor is no small move. But ‘The Problem Child’ isn’t backing down. In fact, he thinks he has a shot, even if the fight was to end up in the cage. Paul stated, “He [Conor] would probably try to take it to the ground after he like felt the pop, so I’d probably just work on Jiu Jitsu. I have takedown defense, right? I was a wrestler in high school.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He even claimed he pinned two-time NCAA champ Dean Heil in just 20 seconds during his freshman year as evidence of his wrestling prowess. So, to wrap things up, from tagging Kim Kardashian in a cryptic Instagram post to being called out by Jake Paul for an MMA showdown, Conor McGregor has once again managed to straddle the worlds of pop culture and combat sports.

Whether he’s stirring speculation about family ties or staying silent as fight offers roll in, one thing is clear: McGregor knows how to keep his name buzzing. With Dee Devlin unfazed by the internet chaos and Jake Paul pushing for an MMA bout, fans are left wondering what comes next: another viral post or a thunderous return to the cage against Paul? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!