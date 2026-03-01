King Green Comes Clean on Nate Diaz Callout as He Eyes Michael Chandler for UFC White House Spot

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In UFC Mexico, King Green just flipped the script. At 39, he wasn’t meant to steal the show against a 26-year-old hometown favorite in a hostile arena. But this is exactly what he did. After surviving an early submission scare, the veteran unleashed a right hand that sent Daniel Zellhuber crashing to the mat.

The follow-up was brutal. The crowd fell silent. And the story became less about the age gap and more about what happened afterward. Because the knockout was only half of it. The big twist happened when he grabbed the microphone in the post-fight interview and delivered what many felt was a callout to none other than Nate Diaz.

King Green clears the air around the UFC Mexico City ‘callout’

In his post-fight interview, when King Green first addressed Nate Diaz, it seemed like a challenge. Fans raised their eyebrows. Was he truly calling out a legend like that?

“Hey Dana, bring my boy Nate Diaz back to the UFC,” he replied when asked who was next. “Let him retire where he belongs.”

However, once backstage, he quickly cleared it all up.

“Oh, no, no. Nate Diaz is my boy,” Green said. “I have to bring him back. Nate’s like a cousin to me.

Nate, when I was a young kid, Nate let me come live with him. We trained together. He showed me so much about the UFC,” he added.

This wasn’t beef. This was respect. All the 39-year-old wanted was to bring his friend back to the UFC and give the legend the proper send-off, not a random exit that he got. But when it comes to an actual fight? This is where Michael Chandler enters the conversation.

“I really don’t call people out,” Green said. “But if I was going to call somebody out, I would say… Michael Chandler in the White House.

Two great Americans, American bada– kickin’… we’ll do some s— like that.”

Now, this one felt different. Less sentimental and more explosive. For King Green, Nate Diaz is family, and Michael Chandler is fireworks. And following that knockout at UFC Mexico, the 39-year-old has just placed himself in the middle of both conversations. So, it would be interesting to see if ‘Iron’ accepts this callout. As for Nate Diaz, he already has his eyes set on facing Conor McGregor.

Diaz wants trilogy fight in UFC return

While King Green stirred the pot after UFC Mexico, it is worth noting that Nate Diaz had already aimed higher. For him, this isn’t about feel-good matches or veteran respect fights. It’s about finishing something that’s been unresolved since 2016. The trilogy with Conor McGregor still hangs in the air, and ‘The Stockton Slugger’ knows it.

“I would like to fight somebody,” he told TMZ Sports. “I’m ready to get back into real action.

“I want to fight either McGregor (trilogy), I want to fight maybe Dustin Poirier if he stops being such a p—- and then maybe Mike Perry, we’ll see what happens in the future, though.”

That is not a soft-return plan. That is a hit list. And right at the top of the list is the bout that fans have been waiting for since UFC 202 left them 1-1. Nate Diaz hasn’t competed in the UFC since 2022, but unlike previous bitter exits, the door was never slammed shut behind him.

Dana White has openly said it’s “always” Diaz’s house if he wants back in. He has boxed Jake Paul. He has fought Jorge Masvidal. He has mostly stayed active, visible, and relevant. Now, as the White House card approaches and names are thrown around, ‘The Stockton Slugger’ isn’t chasing noise. He’s chasing history.