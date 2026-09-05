King Green Reveals $1.2M+ UFC Earnings as He Mocks Adin Ross’ Brand Risk Payouts

King Green has figured out a pretty simple UFC money hack: fight. A lot. The veteran lightweight says staying busy has already put more than $1.2 million in his pocket after fighting four times in a single year. And now he’s making it clear what he thinks of the money being thrown around by Adin Ross’ Brand Risk promotion.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My thing is the activity of it, you know what I mean,” Green said on his Kick stream. “The UFC, I’ve fought in already four times this year, and they think (fans) I made 300,000. So if I fought four times this year and it’s 300,000, that’s what they think I made; I made more than that. That’s 1.2 (million).”

ADVERTISEMENT

The 39-year-old’s comments land right in the middle of the never-ending UFC fighter pay debate, with critics such as former UFC star Ronda Rousey claiming that fighters aren’t receiving a fair share of the promotion’s massive earnings.

King Green, on the other hand, has found his own way to make the numbers work. Instead of waiting for one big payoff, he’s stayed active, stacked up fights, and turned that activity into a serious chunk of money.

ADVERTISEMENT

The UFC veteran has already stepped into the UFC cage 31 times and is riding a four-fight win streak. His latest outing kicked off the UFC 329 main card inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where he squared off and defeated his close buddy Terrance McKinney in the very first round.

Imago February 28, 2026, Mexico D.F, Cdmx, Mexico: DANIEL ZELLHUBER and KING GREEN fight in a 3-round Lightweight bout at UFC Fight Night Mexico at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City. Mexico D.F Mexico – ZUMAs346 20260228_zsp_s346_226 Copyright: xAlejandroxSalazarx

The fight turned into an immediate war, with King Green ultimately stopping his friend with just one second remaining in the opening round. That win also made it four straight for the veteran, following wins over Lance Gibson Jr., Daniel Zellhuber, and Jeremy Stephens.

ADVERTISEMENT

Basically, the 39-year-old has been keeping the UFC schedule nice and busy. And that activity is precisely what distinguishes the UFC from the alternative presented by Brand Risk. While Adin Ross’ promotion has attracted considerable attention among combat sports fans, King Green isn’t impressed by the payouts involved.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, he even joked that the streamer should speak to head honcho Dana White if he wants to understand why the UFC veteran wouldn’t be impressed by a $300,000 offer.

“Brand Risk is only once every six months. You only get it seen twice a year,” Green further added. “I’ve heard checks like 40 grand. I’ve heard 80 grand. That’s not a check to me, bro. They were offering me 300,000, and I’m like, I’m like ‘Aiden call your big homie.’

ADVERTISEMENT

“‘Call Dana. Call your big homie and say can I come and fight over there? I’ll give him 300,000.’ Dana will laugh at this motherf—– face. Dana will laugh on the phone, be like, ‘Ha ha ha. What do you mean? You mean what? You want me to let him go over there and do it and promote your event, and you only pay him what? You know how much I pay him? Like, no. Dana will laugh at him.”

The UFC veteran’s point was not that Brand Risk couldn’t spend a lot of money. Ross previously revealed that a major Brand Risk event cost more than $1.5 million to produce at the UFC Apex, with Dana White and Hunter Campbell both helping facilitate the event and appearing to commentate on the main event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brand Risk has also produced significant individual fighter payouts. Rapper Blueface, for example, claimed that he earned more than $300,000 for headlining a Brand Risk event against streamer Chibu. However, those figures do not necessarily represent all of the fighters on the card.

King Green’s own calculation is built around consistency. Rather than waiting months for a single opportunity, he has repeatedly stepped into the Octagon and continued adding fight purses to his earnings. For the 39-year-old, the UFC model is considerably more tempting than taking one large check for an isolated event, particularly when he believes he can continue competing at a high level.

His whole argument about staying busy also lines up pretty closely with something Dana White recently pointed out when talking about just how much money is actually on the table for fighters who make it to the UFC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dana White says staying active is the move for UFC fighters just like King Green claimed

During the Week 2 post-fight press conference, the UFC head honcho revealed that fighters who entered the promotion through Dana White’s Contender Series had collectively earned $225.3 million since the show began in 2017.

“I’ve got one for you that I wanted to share with you guys,” Dana White told reporters. “This thing started in July 2017. From that date until today, the fighters who have made it into the UFC from the Contender Series have made $225.3 million. Talk about an opportunity.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And White wasn’t done there. After Week 3, he came back with an even crazier example, revealing that one UFC fighter who never even fought for a title had still racked up more than $11 million over the course of his career.

“Well, I told you guys last week that this show has paid fighters that have come off it like $225 million over the last 10 years,” White said. “And one of the guys that never fought for a world title has made over $11 million.

“So staying active and keeping yourself out there in everybody’s face is not only good financially, but you have a very limited amount of time to make a lot of money in any sport. So staying active is the move.”

The mystery fighter later turned out to be Kevin Holland, who confirmed that the head honcho was referring to him. Even though ‘Trailblazer’ didn’t receive a UFC contract immediately after his Contender Series victory in 2018, he joined the promotion shortly afterward and turned his opportunity into a lengthy UFC career.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is worth noting that new UFC fighters aren’t exactly walking into six-figure paydays. A rookie contract typically starts around $10,000 to show and another $10,000 to win, with some deals landing closer to $12,000 on each side.

So, lose your UFC debut and you could be looking at roughly $10,000-$12,000 for the night. Get your hand raised, and that jumps to around $20,000-$24,000. Of course, there are ways to bump that number up.

Put on a highlight-reel knockout or slick submission, and a fighter can find themselves in the mix for a Performance of the Night or Fight of the Night bonus. On top of that, fighters who score a finish can also collect a $25,000 finish bonus, giving them another reason to go hunting for the stoppage.

Kevin Holland knew the math and is a pretty good example of what King Green is talking about. He’s turned simply staying busy into some serious career earnings, making 29 UFC appearances over eight years and compiling a 16-12 record with one no contest. Along the road, he’s received ten post-fight bonuses and headlined three UFC Fight Nights.

ADVERTISEMENT

That career arc illustrates King Green’s point. For fighters who can stay fit, active, and successful, making several UFC appearances can possibly earn significantly more money over time than waiting for occasional high-profile opportunities elsewhere.

The UFC veteran is now trying to prove that formula himself, and with a four-fight win streak, his recent run has given him ample cause to believe that staying busy is still the best way to maximize both his career and his earnings.