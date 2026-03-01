“King Green vs. Nate Diaz Would Slap, Real Hard”: Fans Push Dana White at UFC Mexico

UFC Mexico was supposed to be about the hometown rise. The fans packed Arena CDMX, expecting Daniel Zellhuber to make another stride forward. Instead, they received a veteran masterclass—and a mic drop that shifted the entire conversation.

King Green didn’t just walk into enemy territory. He taunted, slipped blows, and kept his hands low. He smirked while shots flew past his chin. And by the end, the 39-year-old had flipped the script on a heavily favored prospect, transforming a co-main spotlight into a nostalgia campaign. However, he wasn’t done just yet, as he went ahead and called out another veteran of the sport, Nate Diaz.

King Green turns upset win into Nate Diaz pitch in UFC Mexico

From the opening round, Green controlled the rhythm. Zellhuber pressed forward, but Green countered sharply and with inside leg kicks. Even when a tight buggy choke threatened him in the second round, the 39-year-old remained calm, worked his way free, and reset the fight on his own terms.

Then came the shift—a right hand that wobbled Zellhuber, followed by a crushing left that knocked him down. At 4:55 in Round 2, Herb Dean stepped in as Green rained down punches. With a performance like that in UFC Mexico, many surely expected him to call out a top competitor from his division.

But instead, King Green leaned directly into the camera and made a request to Dana White that made the arena pop; he wants Nate Diaz next.

“Dana, bring my boy Nate Diaz back to the UFC,” he said in the post-fight interview. “Let him retire where he belongs.”

No buildup or hesitation. Just a veteran asking for another veteran. So, as expected, the fans embraced it right away. “I can’t lie, King Green vs. Nate Diaz would slap, real hard,” one fan wrote. Another raised the stakes: “King Green vs. Nate Diaz, loser retires, LFG 🔥.”

The energy only kept building: “My god, King Green wins even if he was a very big underdog, and after he calls out Nate Diaz! Please, Dana, give us this fight!!!!” And more than a few agreed on the vibe alone: “Nate Diaz vs. King Green. I’m about it.”

That exact line echoed again and again. “Diaz vs. Green, yeah, I like the sound of that.” And honestly, it makes sense. ‘The Stockton Slugger’ hasn’t fought in the UFC since submitting Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 in 2022.

He boxed, teased returns, and remained relevant without returning to the Octagon. Officially, he is listed as ‘not fighting.’ But unofficially, he’s only a phone call away from chaos. King Green just made that call louder. So, will the UFC bring Diaz back? Well, Dana White may make the phone call. However, chances are that it wouldn’t be for ‘The Stockton Slugger’ to face the 39-year-old veteran. Instead, the dream fight, according to Urijah Faber, is Diaz vs. a returning Conor McGregor.

Urijah Faber names Conor McGregor’s perfect comeback opponent

King Green’s post-fight plea instantly sparked nostalgia, but Urijah Faber believes the true blockbuster is elsewhere. As the buzz from UFC Mexico continues to ripple, Faber made it clear that if Conor McGregor were serious about returning this summer, just one name would make sense.

“Nate Diaz. That’s a trilogy that needs to happen,” he told Bloody Elbow. “Nate is an amazing figure. I mean, there is no fight bigger than that for Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz.

Both guys deserve to be recognized. Two of the most charismatic, entertaining guys in the sport.”

With ‘The Notorious’ eyeing a comeback and Nate Diaz publicly hinting at one, Faber views the path as an obvious one, especially with the UFC Mexico momentum reminding everyone how loud fan-driven matchmaking can be.

Conor McGregor hasn’t fought since 2021. Nate Diaz hasn’t entered the Octagon since 2022. Nonetheless, both continue to dominate headlines, as they have for years. UFC Mexico provided fans with a new plot with King Green’s callout, but Faber is thinking bigger—legacy, history, and unfinished business.

If the UFC makes that phone call, it might not be for a feel-good veteran fight. It could be about finally settling one of the sport’s most iconic rivalries.