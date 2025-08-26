KnokX Pro Insider Drops Harrowing Details After Raja Jackson & Syko Stu Incident

“Stable but critical care” — that’s the condition of former Army veteran and wrestler Stuart Smith, better known as Syko Stu, who now fights the toughest battle of his life. At first, the KnokX Pro Academy event in Sun Valley on Saturday was meant to be just another night of entertainment. However, it quickly descended into chaos. An unscripted attack from Raja Jackson, son of former UFC legend Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson.

The trouble began with a scripted spot designed to hype the crowd, where Smith smashed a prop can over Raja Jackson’s head. Smith apologized immediately, and Jackson shook his hand as if to accept. But once the bell rang, Raja turned the match into something else entirely.

Man who stopped Raja Jackson hitting Stuart Smith speaks out

During the live stream, the 25-year-old Raja Jackson suddenly snapped and hammered more than 20 fists into Smith’s face. As a result, the blows left the veteran choking on his own “blood and teeth” before he eventually lost consciousness. Later, wrestler and former boxer Douglas Malo, speaking on the Scaling Up Podcast, confirmed that Smith suffered multiple facial fractures and was “pretty f—ked up.”

In response, and furious at how the promotion handled the incident, Malo cut all ties with the WWE-affiliated outfit. The lack of intervention at ringside sparked even more outrage. Shockingly, no one stepped in to protect Stuart Smith, effectively allowing Raja Jackson to continue his assault unchecked. To make matters worse, the academy fueled criticism afterward by reposting the video on social media for clout.

“It is apparent,” Douglas Malo continued, “that every single person in that ring is an absolute idiot who has never experienced any violence in their life. They should have known from that first slam that this was not a show. This had already moved on from being a show, and somehow that individual was allowed to throw twenty-three punches before Doug here was able to intervene. Not one fucking person did anything.”

Founded in 2009, KnokX Pro has operated under the leadership of WWE Hall of Fame Rikishi, who still serves as its CEO. For years, the academy branded itself as a feeder system for WWE’s talent pipeline. Now, in the wake of the disturbing incident and a growing backlash across social media, mounting scrutiny is being directed at TKO-owned WWE and its continued association with the promotion.

Multiple industry voices have since called for WWE to clarify its relationship with KnokX Pro. While WWE has not issued an official statement, critics argue that silence from the parent company raises uncomfortable questions about corporate responsibility when affiliated schools face allegations of negligence. This has placed WWE in an awkward position: distancing itself could damage longstanding developmental ties, while defending KnokX Pro risks inflaming the backlash further.

Is Douglas Malo done with KnokX Pro

Raja Jackson’s troubles are mounting by the day. Under growing public pressure, the Los Angeles Police Department has launched a full-scale investigation into the actions of Quinton Jackson’s son. The case has captured widespread attention, drawing condemnation from professional boxers and MMA fighters — many of whom have demanded swift and severe accountability.

The fallout, however, extends beyond Raja Jackson himself. KnokX Pro has also found itself in the crosshairs after Douglas Malo accused the academy of exploiting the incident for attention while instructing its wrestlers and staff not to cooperate with the LAPD. Disillusioned, Malo cut ties with the Sun Valley–based promotion, ending a three-year stint. On a recent podcast, Malo laid out his frustrations in stark terms:

“What’s the point? They would watch me die. Facts. How can I trust you with my body? I’m going to let you pick me up for a body slam. I think it’s all fun and games. I’m having fun. I think it’s fun. I get hit with chairs. I’m laughing with my friends. But if I’m getting hit with metal chairs—my head’s bleeding… But then I realize you’re trying to hurt me. And then I’m thinking, ‘Maybe they didn’t mean to hurt me.’ But after this, it’s apparent.”

In turn, Malo’s raw testimony cuts to the heart of a larger issue—wrestlers constantly gamble with their safety while promotions chase digital clout. Moreover, in an era where fame often outweighs responsibility, his words serve as a stark reminder: ultimately, sometimes the show goes on at the expense of human lives.