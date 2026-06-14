Kyle Daukaus Tattoos: Meaning and Origin Behind His Arms, Back, and Other Inks

Tattoos have long served as a form of self-expression. And in the UFC, they often become as recognizable as a fighter’s fighting style. Fans get a close look at these designs every time athletes step into the Octagon, and this weekend, UFC middleweight and former CFFC champion Kyle Daukaus will be no exception.

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As has been the case with many fighters over the years, fans are curious about the meaning behind Daukaus’ tattoos, the stories they tell, and the significance they hold for him. So before ‘The D’Arce Knight’ steps into the Octagon to face Bo Nickal this weekend, here’s a closer look at the ink that has become part of his identity.

What do Kyle Daukaus’ arm tattoos mean?

Kyle Daukaus sports several tattoos across both arms, each contributing to his distinctive appearance inside the Octagon. On his right forearm, a large piece stretches from the wrist to the elbow, featuring multiple birds—likely crows—surrounding a prominent eye at the center. On the opposite side of the same arm is a tattoo depicting what appears to be a Viking warrior.

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According to a source, the Viking piece was created by tattoo artist Danny Lepore of The Seance Tattoo Parlor. His left bicep bears the word “Strength,” while his right bicep features the word “Courage,” suggesting the two tattoos were designed as a complementary pair. On the front of his right bicep, he also has a tattoo resembling a glass bottle sealed with a cork.

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Unfortunately, Daukaus has not publicly explained their meanings or shared the personal stories behind them. But those aren’t the end of the ink on his body.

Daukaus’ back and other tattoos

The American southpaw also has a tattoo on the left side of his upper back. It features a large block of text resembling a passage or quotation, though the exact wording has not been publicly identified. Many fighters, including Michael Chandler, have tattoos of Bible verses that reflect their faith, but the meaning and content of Daukaus’ tattoo remain unknown.

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In addition, Daukaus has a tattoo on the front of his thigh. The design appears to consist of a circle with a small solid dot positioned above its upper line and another solid dot at its center. The significance of this tattoo has not been revealed, and its meaning remains unclear at the time of writing.

That being said, Kyle Daukaus appears to have seven tattoos across his body. But those are the ones that are visible. He could always have others hidden away.