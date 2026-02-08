Kyoji Horiguchi Admits He Broke His Hand in the First Round; Shares Return Timeline After UFC Vegas 113

The first Fight Night of 2026 just concluded at the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, which featured exciting matchups. Among the many, the co-main event between Kyoji Horiguchi and Amir Albazi was a one-sided affair, with the Japanese dominating the fight. But was Horiguchi fighting in 100% capacity?

‘Karate Kid’ made his return to UFC in 2025, where he fought Tagir Ulanbekov. With a clinical performance in that fight, Horiguchi repeated something similar at UFC Vegas 113. Albazi is surely one of the top contenders in the flyweight division, but Horiguchi, with an ample amount of experience, proved to be a tough nut to crack. However, the Japanese injured his hand during the fight.

Kyoji Horiguchi reveals injury

“I’m not sure because maybe my hand is a little broke,” said Kyoji Horiguchi during the post-fight press conference. The revelation came in and was quite visible where the Japanese sat in the presser with a strap on his hand. In regard to his return timeline, Horiguchi said, “But when I fix [my hand], doesn’t matter, anywhere, anytime, I can fight.”

When he was further asked to share the exact moment of his injury, he said, “I think first round. But I feel that I was feeling, ‘Oh pain,’ but I can throw. Doesn’t matter the pain. Throw. Throw,” he added.

For fighters, they are quite used to competing with an injury that happens mid-bout. Before Horiguchi, even Max Holloway fought Dustin Poirier in a similar condition at UFC 318 and went on to clinch a unanimous decision victory. Horiguchi showcased similar prowess as he outstruck Amir Albazi with 73-16 on significant strikes. That ultimately helped the judges to declare a unanimous decision victory at UFC Vegas 113.

Now, with a victory over a contender like Albazi, it will be interesting to see who Horiguchi fights next, as it seems he already has a name in mind.

Kyoji Horiguchi calls for Joshua Van fight

Kyoji Horiguchi’s UFC record is quite impressive, with nine wins in 10 fights. The only defeat came against Demetrious Johnson in a championship fight at UFC 186. Now, as he returned for a second stint at the leading MMA promotion, Horiguchi wants to climb up the ranks faster and become the champion. With a win over Amir Albazi, Horiguchi made his intentions clear.

“I want a title shot. Who is the champion right now? [Joshua] Van? I want to fight you!” said Horiguchi during the UFC Vegas 113 octagon interview. While ‘Karate Kid’ has made a statement, Tatsuro Tiara and Manel Kape are likely to be considered for a title shot against Joshua Van. With that said, former champion Alexandre Pantoja‘s availability will play an important role in deciding the next contender.

At 24 years of age, the Burmese-American won the UFC flyweight title after Pantoja injured his hand at UFC 323. If Pantoja recovers from the injury, he is likely to fight for the title next. Although Van’s first title defense hasn’t been booked yet, could a fight against Horiguchi be on the horizon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!