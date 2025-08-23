Kyrgyz Fighter Wakes Up Americans With Legendary Submission to Kick Off UFC Shanghai Card

The Octagon roared back to life in mainland China after nearly eight years away, and it wasted no time producing drama. At UFC Shanghai, fans, tuning in at 3 a.m. ET for the prelims, saw history unfold. The curtain-raiser between Uran Satybaldiev of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan’s Diyar Nurgozhay ended with a finish that left jaws on the floor.

For a fighter still seeking his first UFC win, Satybaldiev delivered in emphatic fashion. A powerful right hand dropped Nurgozhay just ninety seconds in, and from there the Kyrgyz fighter went to work on the mat. He flirted with a kimura, but when that slipped away, he transitioned into something much rarer, a textbook Ezekiel choke. The simplest way to describe it would be to imagine a rear-naked choke, but you’re facing the opponent instead.

Nurgozhay tapped at 2:45 of the first round, handing Satybaldiev his first victory in the UFC and waking up every fan who thought this would be a slow start to the card! The technique itself carries weight in MMA folklore. Brazilian judoka Ezequiel Paraguassu popularized it in the late 1980s, giving the move its name after adapting the judo choke for BJJ.

In the UFC, Aleksei Oleinik made it famous, racking up a staggering fourteen wins by Ezekiel choke across his career. What makes the move so dangerous is its simplicity; it can be applied from mount, half guard, or even while being pinned, needing only precision in body placement rather than raw athleticism.

Context made the moment even sweeter. Satybaldiev had debuted a weight class higher against Martin Buday, a tough heavyweight who handed him a loss. This fight at light heavyweight gave him the chance to showcase his real skills, and he did not miss. And to pull off a win in the very first fight of UFC Shanghai, made the moment feel bigger than just a prelim finish, as we take a look at what the netizens had to say!

Fans watching UFC Shanghai prelims witness a rare submission win by Uran Satybaldiev

One fan wrote, “First Ezekiel since Oleinik? Also if you get subbed by that you should be cut.” The reference to Aleksei Oleinik highlights just how rare this finish is. Many see it as both brilliant and humiliating, an equal measure of skill from the victor and vulnerability from the one who taps.

Another posted, “Was drowsy at 3:15am and that Ezekiel woke me right up.” For fans in the U.S. staying up into the early hours, this wasn’t just entertainment; it was a jolt of adrenaline. Satybaldiev’s win turned sleepy eyes into wide-open amazement!

One more comment captured the joy of the moment, pointing out, “Bros so happy he picked up the ref.” The celebration added to the spectacle. It wasn’t just about the win; it was about the emotion pouring out of a fighter who had been waiting for this breakthrough.

A keen-eyed viewer also noted, “He made that look very, very easy.” That’s the scary part. The Ezekiel choke is high-level, but Satybaldiev’s execution looked effortless, suggesting he may have a deeper submission arsenal ready to unleash in the division. What do you think?

Finally, one reaction summed up the mood perfectly with, “Satybaldiev brought the heat, that sub was WILD.” In just a few minutes, he turned a prelim opener into a moment fans will remember, reminding everyone that sometimes the first fight of the night delivers the biggest shock.

As such, Satybaldiev’s performance was more than just a highlight-reel finish; it was a statement. The Kyrgyz fighter not only secured his first UFC victory but also etched his name into the conversation with one of MMA’s rarest submissions. For fans who tuned in at impossible hours for UFC Shanghai, it was the perfect wake-up call, and for the light heavyweight division, it was a warning!