Latest Update on Conor McGregor’s Fighter Friend Sinead Kavanagh Who Was Arrested on Ryanair Flight

Conor McGregor and his circle never stay far from the headlines. And more often than not, the attention comes for all the wrong reasons. SBG Ireland has long produced loud, outspoken, and headline-grabbing fighters, and the pattern continues this year. Only weeks ago, Dillon Danis stirred fresh controversy at UFC 322 when he sparked a melee with Islam Makhachev’s team, a scuffle that quickly escalated into a full-blown brawl.

The NYPD, along with the Mayor, has since confirmed that the incident is under investigation with firm action expected. While that tension is still fresh, Conor McGregor’s teammate and top female MMA fighter Sinead Kavanagh has unexpectedly taken over the spotlight, and yet again for the wrong reasons. This time, the drama unfolded mid-flight when the airplane became her cage, leading to a confrontation with two police officers.

The latest update on Sinead Kavanagh as the SBG star lands in controversy

In-flight disputes happen often, but when an MMA fighter causes one, it immediately grabs attention. That is exactly what happened with 39-year-old Sinead Kavanagh, who is already on a two-fight losing streak. Authorities arrested her on November 24 after she allegedly fought on a Ryanair flight travelling from Dublin to Gran Canaria. According to witnesses, the situation started as a verbal argument, and it quickly escalated into “violent behaviour,” with Kavanagh turning aggressive and injuring Civil Guard officers after she “repeatedly struck” them while they tried to restrain her.

Soon after, videos of the confrontation surfaced on social media and showed the incident clearly. Police placed Conor McGregor’s friend in a holding cell at the airport, where she spent the entire night in custody. The next day, she appeared before a court in Telde, Spain, which granted her “provisional release” as the investigation continues.

As stated, “The investigating magistrate is now awaiting a forensic expert to determine the extent of the officers’ injuries so it can determine whether this can be resolved as a minor offence or misdemeanour or needs to go to trial as a more serious offence,” as per sources.

This marks the second recent incident involving an MMA fighter in an in-flight dispute. Earlier this year, Khabib Nurmagomedov argued with staff on a Frontier Airlines flight over a seating issue. Unlike Kavanagh, the Russian star stayed calm and allowed officers to escort him off the aircraft in Las Vegas without escalating the situation. However, “The Eagle” recently lost his composure as Conor McGregor targeted him on social media.

Khabib Nurmagomedov responds to Conor McGregor’s “father scam” allegations

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently teamed up with Telegram to launch his signed digital Papakha hat as a collectible, aiming to expand his brand. To promote it, he shared the message, “My father passed this down to me, now I want to pass this down to you.” The post quickly went viral, though some criticized him for using his late father to market the product. Despite the backlash, Khabib’s Papakha digital collection brought in $4.5 million in a single day.

Conor McGregor, however, used the moment to attack Khabib on social media. He accused Khabib of exploiting his father’s legacy to sell the digital hats and claimed that the Russian star deleted all promotional posts online once the money was collected. Khabib fired back, calling McGregor’s claims false. “You absolute liar,” Nurmagomedov wrote. “You will always try to darken my name, after you got destroyed that night, but you will never achieve that! Yes, good guys don’t do that. They don’t create exclusive digital gifts with real-time value that you can share with your friends and family.”

At the same time, Khabib Nurmagomedov defended his collaboration with Telegram, describing it as a symbol of tradition and culture. Despite this, the exchange between McGregor and Khabib has escalated into a full-blown war of words, while McGregor’s teammate has already captured the headlines.