Laura Sanko Gets Emotional in Special Message to Conor McGregor After Touching Gesture From UFC Superstar

Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor isn’t someone who’s associated with presenting gifts, especially to UFC personalities, given that the public eye is mostly focused on his show of wealth and living an extravagant lifestyle. But recently, the story was different. The Irishman presented one of the UFC’s broadcast team members with a gift, which left them overjoyed.

While we can’t be too sure of Conor McGregor’s fighting career, who has teased retirement and a UFC comeback multiple times, there’s absolutely no doubt about his success when it comes to his business career, which has only grown year after year. The Irishman is expanding his reach from one industry to another, and recently, he released a new product—a cigar brand by the name Notorious Cigars.

Conor McGregor released his line of cigars back in March, and now, UFC commentator and analyst Laura Sanko got her hands on a pack while she was in Las Vegas for a charity event. While sharing a message on Instagram, she revealed that McGregor had sent her a pack of cigars via mail, and seemed pretty excited about trying those to unwind at the end of the day.

“3 Am. Wake up in Vegas, got home, regrouped, well-dressed up. I’m headed to a charity gala tonight. But let me tell you something. I had a special treat in the mail when I got home,” said Laura Sanko on her Instagram post. Additionally, she also shared a few words of gratitude with the former UFC champion for the gift. “Thank you so much [Conor McGregor]. I need to find something to celebrate now!”



While it’s rare for Conor McGregor to present gifts to UFC personalities, it isn’t the same for his inner circle. His longtime coach, John Kavanagh, has been one person in his inner circle who received gifts from ‘The Notorious’ on more than one occasion. Let’s take a look at that front.

Conor McGregor’s gifts to his longtime coach

Since the turn of this decade, Dublin-based Straight Blast Gym’s John Kavanagh reportedly received three gifts from Conor McGregor. The first one may not sound much, but it showcased their lighthearted bond when ‘The Notorious’ gifted his coach a bottle of the Proper No. Twelve whiskey in 2020. Kavanagh shared the news in a social media post as he playfully rocked the bottle. The next gift, though, was a pretty special one.

As Conor McGregor made millions after selling his Proper No. Twelve shares, he decided to give his coach a special gift—a car. The Dubliner presented John Kavanagh with a Ford Ranger Wildtrak in 2022 that had a vinyl of McGregor’s whiskey company imprinted on it. “Huge thanks to [Proper No. Twelve] and, of course, The King of Whiskey [Conor McGregor] for the upgrade in wheels. Looking damn good in the sunshine outside [SBG Ireland],” Kavanagh wrote on social media.

The most recent gift that Conor McGregor gave his SBG head coach was one of the most expensive wines, the 2005 Petrus Pomerol. The bottle cost around a whopping $4,795. McGregor sure loves to splash the cash, but what do you think about the many gifts he’s given people over the years? Let us know in the comments down below.