Laura Sanko’s Outfit at UFC Vegas 112 Has Everybody’s Attention

At most fight events, fan attention is firmly locked on the bouts and the athletes inside the cage. This time, however, the spotlight shifted to someone else entirely—and surprisingly, it wasn’t a fighter competing at UFC Vegas 122 inside the UFC Apex. Instead, it was one of the voices calling the action—Laura Sanko.

Sanko arrived for the event dressed in a white button-down shirt, a patterned tie, and brown suspenders. It was an outfit that struck a stylish, almost formal note at Octagon-side. While the look might not sound especially eye-catching on paper, it clearly resonated with fans.

Social media quickly lit up with praise, as viewers couldn’t stop talking about her standout appearance.

One user wrote, “Laura Sanko needs to be a mainstay in the broadcast booth. She might honestly be the best one.”

Another wrote, “Laura Sanko tonight is somethin 🚨.”

A third user commented, “I love @laura_sanko outfit tonight! #ufc.”

Someone else wrote, “@laura_sanko out here stealing the ppv in that shirt and tie GAWWWWWWD.”

The next user wrote, “@laura_sanko looking like an absolute baddie rocking that suit tonight 😍🔥.”

Clearly, Laura Sanko emerged as one of the standouts of the night. Her presence and reception could very well encourage the UFC to feature her more prominently at future events.