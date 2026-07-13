“Lawsuit Incoming”: Pink Suit Guy Faces Fan Backlash Over Dana White, Conor McGregor Injury Allegations

Conor McGregor’s comeback at UFC 329 lasted just 69 seconds before a knee injury ended it and left him facing a fresh wave of scrutiny. That scrutiny found a familiar face: Josh Cohen, better known as the Pink Suit Guy, who had once needled McGregor at UFC 264 press conference by pointing out he had won exactly one fight since Barack Obama was president. This time, Cohen wasn’t asking a question, he was making an accusation.

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Cohen claimed the UFC knew about a pre-existing knee injury before the fight and let it happen anyway. The promotion profited off McGregor entering as a betting underdog.

“My UFC credential has already been revoked, so I’ve got nothing to lose,” the Pink Suit Guy posted on X. “Here’s the truth: Conor & team informed Dana earlier in the week that he had a knee injury. Dana told them the show MUST go on. No refunds. Because of the financial implications, McGregor was forced to try. People inside became aware that McGregor was compromised, and THAT’S why the betting line moved significantly before walkouts.

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“But since in excess of 80% + of the bets AND money legally wagered were on McGregor, this allowed the UFC’s sportsbook partners to win tens of millions in profit from unsuspecting (and uninformed) customers. Shameful and disgusting business practice for the sake of pure greed, all at the expense of their own fans.”

Nobody close to the situation has backed that version of events. McGregor’s longtime coach John Kavanagh pushed back directly, saying the team had drilled the exact kick that caused the injury for months without issue, and that the knee simply gave out the moment McGregor threw it. Dana White made a similar point at the post-fight conference, noting that the McGregor-Holloway face-off had drawn more than 80 million views across his own accounts alone. Nobody had spotted anything wrong beforehand. McGregor himself said he’d been throwing that same kick throughout fight camp and again backstage with no issues.

The betting odds themselves also complicate Cohen’s version of events. McGregor opened around a +330 underdog to Holloway’s -400 back in early fight week. Money steadily came in on McGregor as the week went on, tightening his line to roughly +180. By fight night, the gap had widened again, with McGregor settling around +275 and Holloway closing as roughly a -345 favorite. Throughout that entire window, Holloway stayed the clear favorite, and ESPNBet later confirmed 92% of bets placed were on McGregor to win. Since Holloway won, it was the smaller share of bettors on him who actually cashed out, the opposite of what Cohen’s theory about the UFC profiting off underdog money would require.

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That gap between Cohen’s claim and the actual betting data is what turned much of the MMA community against him, including UFC broadcaster Ben Davis.

“I think you’ve prolly got more you could lose if someone sued you for this BS 😭😭😭” Davis wrote on X.

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Cohen walked the claim back shortly after.

“This is what I actually believe to have happened,” he wrote in a follow-up post. “My opinions are my own. Go kick rocks.”

Still, fans didn’t let Cohen off the hook, arguing his claims lacked substance and exposed him to potential defamation suits.

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Fans react to the Pink Suit Guy accusing Dana White and Conor McGregor

That walk-back didn’t land well with fans watching the exchange play out in real time, and the reaction split into a few clear camps.

One fan chimed in and wrote, “Lawsuit incoming. Claiming it’s the truth then trying to cover yourself doesn’t work.” Another fan echoed the same sentiment, commenting, “tweets claiming it as a fact then says in my opinion in a reply 5 hours later naw ur cooked.” A different fan believed Cohen got scared, writing, “You got scared about being sued.”

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With such a bold claim, many expected Josh Cohen to have evidence ready to back it up. But since he didn’t present any and instead walked back his comments as merely his opinion, fans continued the backlash.

Another fan wrote, “‘Opinions are my own’ is his legal statement in case he gets sued. This is some bogus ass take.”

Meanwhile, another user recognized him as the Pink Suit Guy, McGregor’s longtime media nemesis, writing, “Oh you’re pink suit guy. It makes total sense now.”

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Aside from the McGregor incident at UFC 264, the Pink Suit Guy also had a memorable exchange with Colby Covington. During the UFC 268 press conference, Cohen asked ‘Chaos’ about Kamaru Usman breaking his jaw in their first fight. Covington fired back with a jab of his own, saying, “You look like a bottle of Pepto-Bismol.”

On the other hand, one fan challenged Cohen’s claim that McGregor being the betting underdog somehow favored the UFC, writing, “It’s laughable! Every pro bettor was all over Holloway! And why would Conor fly through the air first thing and land on a compromised leg?” However, Cohen also found some support from fans who questioned ‘The Notorious’ after his ACL tear.

The fan wrote, “People saw Conor limping when he went to his dinner at TBones with Dana. The video of him at a pain clinic all add fuel to this fire.” Again, no credible reports confirm that Conor McGregor was limping before the fight.

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What actually caused McGregor’s knee injury is still an open question, one that will likely depend on imaging and a formal diagnosis rather than anything either side has said publicly so far. That imaging is already scheduled. McGregor is set for an MRI in the coming days to determine the full extent of the damage, with doctors currently split between a torn ACL, which would rule him out for the better part of a year, and a meniscus tear that could have him back within months.



