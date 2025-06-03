Legendary Jiu-Jitsu Coach Promoting First Female Black Belt in 30 Years of His Career Leaves Combat World Divided

For 30 years, John Danaher—often referred to as jiu-jitsu’s most brilliant mind—never promoted a female to black belt. Not because he has anything against them, but because he hardly ever promotes anyone. If you’ve trained with Danaher, you know that getting a black belt from him isn’t a formality. It is sacred. So, when Helena Crevar wrapped one around her waist this week, the whole grappling community took note.

Gordon Ryan, Danaher’s most decorated pupil, said it best on a recent Instagram post where fans can see him, his coach, and Craver all in one frame. “We all got to watch history today as @danaherjohn, after 30 years of Jiu-Jitsu, promoted his 1st female black belt…He gives them to almost nobody,” Ryan wrote in the caption, adding that the prodigy “is here every day, twice a day, 7 days a week.”

No fanfare. No skipping rounds. She trains hard after major wins and possibly even harder after setbacks. For Danaher to break a thirty-year pattern and choose her? That speaks louder than any award or highlight clip ever could. And still, she has medals. Helena, at 17, has already accomplished things that grapplers twice her age can only dream of.

She won silver at the ADCC World Championship, becoming the youngest person to ever reach the podium. She’s taken out top-tier black belts with vicious precision, heel-hooked her way into history, and left no doubt about her place in the sport’s future. The scariest part? She’s only getting started. Gordon did not hold back on that either.

He boldly stated that she may become the greatest female Jiu-Jitsu fighter of all time—and even carry on his legacy. He wrote, “Helena has the potential to be the GOAT of female Jiu-Jitsu and even far surpass my accolades, which I hope every that she and the rest of my team do.” It did not sound like hype. It seemed like he meant it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gordon Ryan 👑 (@gordonlovesjiujitsu)

Helena possesses a rare combination of obsession, grit, and timing. She’s not simply winning. She is doing it with a calm, quiet fury that exudes longevity. “Black belts—this is your notice,” Gordon wrote. The message? She’s coming. Helena is now entering her black belt era. Not as a prodigy to watch, but as a name to remember. So, what do the fans think of her promotion? Well, they were surely divided.

Fans react to the new black belt in the grappling world

Helena Crevar’s black belt promotion triggered an outpouring of emotions online. Many people had anticipated this moment for a long time. The praise was not only for the belt but also for its journey, the constancy, and the message it conveyed to the world. Helena’s supporters believe she was not just promoted. She arrived. UFC referee Mark Goddard didn’t hold back, commenting, “Outstanding talent! Congratulations. This new/next generation is scary!” Another fan echoed the celebration, stating, “This is amazing to see! I know he’s wanted this for an extremely long time. Congrats, Helena and John!”

Plenty of fans shared in that energy, completely backing the decision. They weren’t just praises; they were validations from people who had been following her progress match after match, tournament after tournament. For them, justice was delivered in the form of a belt. One said, “Hell yeah!! Well deserved after 10 years of training. Helena is a beast.” Another commented, “She won worlds in gi and silver in ADCC last year. Nobody deserves it more.” Another fan stated, “She’s submitting world-class black belts and has been doing so SINCE she was a blue belt.”

However, not everyone was prepared to join the festivities. Some fans were surprised at how quickly things progressed. Even if they didn’t doubt her brilliance, some people struggled to make sense of her rapid rise. To them, tradition was more than just skill; it was also about time. Helena, for better or worse, just bent that clock. One user questioned, “She literally took only 9 months to go from a blue belt to a black belt!”

Another commented with a timeline check: “So blue belt in December of last year?? And now a black belt?” Then followed a more direct reaction: “Lol, bro, this girl was brown for like 2 months. She was blue like 2 years ago, lol. ” Well, many are surely in disbelief. But what do you think? Do you believe it is a well-deserved black belt, or is something fishy? Let us know in the comments.