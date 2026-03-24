Legendary MMA Coach Duke Roufus’ Cause of Death Revealed in Report

It has been months since MMA coach Duke Roufus left the world. Since his passing, the combat sports community was deeply saddened, while the reason behind his demise loomed. But to finally answer that question, reports have surfaced confirming what exactly caused Roufus’ death.

“Legendary MMA coach Jeffrey ‘Duke’ Roufus died from heart disease, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner has ruled,” the NY Post reported. “An autopsy was done four days later, and last month the medical examiner wrote in a report, obtained by the California Post Monday, that the final cause of death was hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.”

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Duke Roufus made his last public appearance on October 16, 2025, the day before he passed away. But who knew on the subsequent day, i.e., 17th October, 2025, the 55-year-old would leave the world? According to the reports, it was one of his neighbors who found Roufus on a bed after the MMA coach missed picking up his 12-year-old daughter from school.

Initially, the cause of death was unknown. However, a medical examiner from Milwaukee County has now determined it to be heart disease. The medical examiner identified the condition as hypertensive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, which refers to the combined damage resulting from high blood pressure and plaque buildup in the arteries.

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Notably, apart from Roufus, there is another MMA personality who died from the same condition. Donshay White, an amateur heavyweight fighter who was 37 years old, passed away shortly after a match in July 2017. Although such demises deeply affect the family and friends of the individuals, for Roufus, the entire community seemed saddened upon hearing the news.

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When Ben Askren shared heartfelt words about Duke Roufus

Duke Roufus was a professional fighter himself. Kickboxing was his forte, where the Milwaukee native boasted a record of 36–8–1 spanning 1988 to 2007. He had an electrifying career, winning 26 of his 36 bouts by knockout. However, shortly after, Roufus transitioned into MMA coaching with Roufusport MMA Academy.

The likes of Anthony Pettis, Tyron Woodley, Rose Namajunas, Belal Muhammad, and Ben Askren were some of his brightest students, who are still among the popular names in the MMA community. Roufus’ demise seemingly affected them. While Pettis mourned the 55-year-old as a father figure, Askren put out a tribute video emphasizing Roufus’ personality.

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“One quick message before the Mental Monday is I lost my long-time MMA coach, Duke Roufus,” said Askren on X. “He was so welcoming to anyone who wanted to come to the gym. And I think that’s something a lot of younger Americans, especially, miss out on, which is the value of helping people.

I can’t tell you how much better your life is going to get if you start helping other people, right? That could be, you know, in his case, helping kids do MMA, helping kids believe in themselves, helping professionals realize their dreams.”

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Notably, Roufusport MMA Academy was home to Askren since 2008. And like other disciples, the former UFC welterweight star misses the legendary coach deeply. However, it has been months since that unfortunate incident happened.

Also, the latest report reveals obesity, congestive heart failure, and atrial fibrillation as the factors. His death serves as a stark reminder of the importance of cardiovascular health.