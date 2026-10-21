Legendary Promoter Proposes Major MMA Rule Changes Before California Commission Meet

Scott Coker, the former head of Strikeforce and Bellator, is looking to shake up MMA rules, and his latest proposal could have a major impact on the sport’s ground game. Through his new promotion, Ki MMA, Coker has asked the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) to consider allowing knees to the head of a grounded opponent, a technique currently banned under the Unified Rules.

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Ki MMA confirmed on Tuesday that it has requested a discussion on incorporating elements of the Global MMA Rules into the Unified Rules at CSAC’s December 1 stakeholders meeting. However, Coker isn’t pushing for a complete overhaul of the rulebook.

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“I’ve always believed MMA should keep evolving,” the statement read. “Ki MMA has formally requested a rule change to bring elements of the global MMA rules into the unified rules, excluding soccer kicks, stomps and linear knee strikes as per Rule 533. We’ve asked CSAC to discuss this topic at the Dec. 1 stakeholders meeting.”

Imago Mma Event Bellator 296 in Paris Bellator president Scott Coker during the Bellator 296 MMA mixed martial arts in Paris Bercy, Accor Arena, France on May 12, 2023. Photo by Victor Joly/ABACAPRESS.COM Paris France PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxSPAxUKxUSAxBELxPOL Copyright: xJolyxVictor/ABACAx 852671_051 JolyxVictor/ABACAx 852671_051

Former fighter Josh Thomson has thrown his support behind Scott Coker’s push to change MMA rules, with knees to the head of a grounded opponent at the center of the debate.

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Thomson believes the move fits into the sport’s ongoing evolution, alongside other proposed changes such as redesigned gloves and open scoring.

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“We have most recently heard Jon Anik on The Anik & Florian Podcast talk about the importance of the sport continuing to evolve with things like new gloves, open scoring, etc,” he wrote on X. “Scott Coker is leading that charge with what most people want….. KNEES TO THE HEAD OF A GROUNDED OPPONENT.”

Under the current Unified Rules, a fighter is considered grounded when any body part other than the soles of their feet is bearing weight on the canvas. That means knees to the head are off-limits, giving fighters some protection while defending takedowns or trying to recover from a vulnerable position.

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However, the rules are different in promotions like RIZIN and ONE Championship, where knees to the head of a grounded opponent are permitted under their respective rulesets.

Scott Coker’s proposal would bring that element into North American MMA, potentially changing how fighters approach ground exchanges, while keeping soccer kicks and stomps prohibited. Allowing knees to the head of a grounded opponent could significantly change how fighters approach takedowns, defensive positioning and ground-and-pound.

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Under the current rules, placing a hand on the canvas can prevent an opponent from legally landing a knee to the head, potentially giving fighters an opportunity to stall or buy time while defending. Removing that protection could force competitors to rethink their tactics on the ground, though the impact would ultimately depend on how the rule is implemented and enforced.

The proposal also comes amid broader discussions about potential changes to MMA’s rulebook. Last month, CSAC executive director Andy Foster raised the possibility of banning lateral knee kicks under the Unified Rules.

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For now, Scott Coker’s proposal is still awaiting consideration, with no rule change approved. However, if CSAC grants the request, Ki MMA could become the first major North American promotion in the modern era to allow knees to the head of a grounded opponent while keeping soccer kicks and stomps banned.

Ki MMA has major plans to set itself apart from established promotions

Ki MMA has some major plans to set itself apart from established promotions like the UFC and PFL, and Scott Coker is already making moves ahead of its expected 2027 debut. Founded in September alongside longtime business partner Rich Chou, the promotion plans to use a ring instead of a cage while also exploring rule changes that could give it a distinct identity in the North American MMA market.

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Scott Coker is also prepared to make a serious push in the fighter market, with plans to pursue top-level free agents and the budget to compete for established names. Speaking to Ariel Helwani, the veteran promoter made it clear that Ki MMA is ready to go after fighters at the highest level.

“We’ll be looking to sign a lot of athletes in the next few months,” Coker said. “We have a budget that there’s not any free agent that’s untouchable. If you’re a free agent at the highest level, we have the ability to sign and fight you.”

Ki MMA’s first major project will be a 32-fighter featherweight grand prix, with eight-fighter qualifying brackets spread across North America, South America, Asia and Europe. Each region will crown a champion through quarterfinals, semifinals and a final, before the four regional winners collide in a global finale. There is an added twist, too: the finalists will have to fight twice in a single night.

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Coker and Chou have positioned the tournament as a platform for the next generation of MMA talent, primarily targeting featherweight prospects aged 18 to 25 with fewer than 10 professional fights. Exceptions may be made, but the focus is on finding promising young fighters and giving them a chance to build their careers on a bigger stage.

While Ki MMA had yet to announce any official signings at launch, the promotion’s press conference featured several familiar faces from Coker’s previous ventures. Randy Couture, Fedor Emelianenko, Nate Diaz, Rich Franklin, Royce Gracie, and reigning PFL featherweight champion Cris Cyborg were among those in attendance.

The next major development could come on December 1, when the California State Athletic Commission discusses Scott Coker’s proposed rule change. With its tournament plans taking shape and the promotion preparing to pursue established free agents, Ki MMA is building towards its planned 2027 debut.