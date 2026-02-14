Legendary UFC Champion Blames Governor Gavin Newsom After Leaving Home State

UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz already misses California’s sunshine and the familiar sands of Huntington Beach. While 2026 has brought change for many, Ortiz treated it as a defining turning point in his life. So at the start of the new year, ‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ packed up and moved 2,576 miles across the country. The former UFC champion directly blames California Governor Gavin Newsom for pushing him to make that decision.

After all, Tito Ortiz grew up in Huntington Beach and built his entire identity in the Golden State. He began his journey there as a child, fought his way up the MMA ranks, captured championship success, and later stepped into politics. For more than five decades, he stayed in California, but due to “lawless streets,” Ortiz relocated to Florida to protect his children and provide a safer environment for his family.

Tito Ortiz details difficult choice to leave California

“I never wanted to leave California. But I left because of the crime, the fraud and the growing threat to the safety of my children,” Tito Ortiz told Fox News Digital. “Like millions of other parents, I made the difficult decision to move my family to Florida not for opportunity, but for protection. No parent should ever be forced to flee their home state to keep their children safe.

“Gavin Newsom’s failures didn’t start in Sacramento. He helped devastate San Francisco, then exported those same disastrous policies statewide.”

However, the UFC legend did not stop there. He further criticized California Governor Gavin Newsom, pointing to what he described as “exploding crime,” “rampant fraud,” unaffordable housing, and the shutdown of small businesses. According to Ortiz, these issues have left many Californians feeling no longer safe in their own communities.

“California cannot survive more of the same.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tito's Cantina Mexican Restaurant (@titos.cantina)

Newsom has been a major political figure for more than three decades. He first gained prominence as mayor of San Francisco before becoming California’s governor in 2019. In 2022, he won re-election and began his second term. Due to term limits, this term will be his last. Following Ortiz’s remarks, Newsom’s office responded sharply.

“We’re not sure who Tito Ortiz is, but we wish him well. Bye!” a spokesperson said.

Tito Ortiz’s concerns about his home state also reflect broader crime data. According to FBI Uniform Crime Reporting data for 2024, California recorded 191,641 reported violent crimes, one of the highest totals in the country.

Now living in Florida, ‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ has signaled that he still wants to influence California’s political future. He has thrown his support behind Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco in the upcoming 2026 California gubernatorial race.

Meanwhile, Ortiz is not the only figure to voice frustration with California’s policies recently. Last year, the manager of Khabib Nurmagomedov also took aim at the state’s system.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager breaks down his stance on living in California

Unlike many managers who operate quietly behind closed doors, Ali Abdelaziz has never shied away from the spotlight. In fact, the longtime representative of Khabib Nurmagomedov spoke out when former UFC champion Cain Velasquez received a prison sentence.

Velasquez faced attempted murder charges for a 2022 incident, when he confronted a man accused of molesting his son. After the incident, many fighters and fans rallied behind Velasquez, arguing that he acted out of a father’s instinct to protect his child. However, the court found Velasquez guilty and sentenced the former UFC heavyweight champion.

In the aftermath of the verdict, Abdelaziz did not hold back. Instead, he took to social media to vent his frustration.

“This is why I will never live in California, they tried to give this man 30 years for protecting his family and the person who violated his family is still walking in the streets,” Abdelaziz wrote on X.

The remark further fueled debate within the MMA community, where several fighters and personalities have voiced concerns about violence and crime in California. His statement quickly gained traction and intensified the conversation across the sport.

