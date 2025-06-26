Legendary UFC Referee Paves the Way to Stop Robberies With New Unified MMA Rules for ABC Voting in August 2025

What’s the one aspect of MMA that fans are almost always complaining about? Scorecards! Cries of ‘robbery’ have become far too common. Social media is abuzz with discussions on scoring criteria after any controversial wins/losses on UFC cards. For a while, it seemed like the UFC could do nothing, and all was left to athletic commissions and appointed judges. Nope. Enter ‘Big’ John McCarthy! Once again.

The Association of Boxing Commissions has planned the 2025 conference. Therein, the officials will vote on bringing some potential changes to the Unified Rules of Mixed Martial Arts. ABC MMA Rules Committee’s chairman and the executive officer of CSAC thanked the former UFC referee, John McCarthy, for putting together the document for the change in rules. He commended ‘Big John’ and said, “This document provides clarification for how the judges are scoring and gives greater emphasis to ‘damage’ as the No. 1 scoring criteria.” McCarthy was the one who drafted the rulebook for MMA back in 2016. Almost a decade removed, Joe Rogan and other commentators, along with fans, have also voiced their confusion regarding the scoring system. But now, McCarthy has come forth with suggestions that’ll provide an in-depth explanation of the new scoring system.

Potential changes in the Unified Rules of Mixed Martial Arts

The MMA bouts will be scored by 3 judges in favor of the more effective fighter. Effective fighting techniques include successful striking, which is defined as legal strikes that result in damage, and successful grappling, that is defined as the execution of grappling skills proven productive by the damage resulting from takedown(s), reversal(s), submission attempt(s), and achieving an advantageous position(s). But in case a judge is unable to give a marginal advantage to any fighter based on striking and grappling parameters, they can score the fight using aggressiveness (consistent offensive effort) and fighting area control (dictating the pace, place and position that the bout is contested) as the parameters.

The fighter effectiveness concepts basically come down to three constructs – damage, dominance, and duration. Damage is now defined as legal fighting techniques, the results of which lessen an opponent’s capacity and/or their will to compete. These techniques include knockdowns, heavy or concussive legal strikes to vital targets, striking or grappling that lead to visual injuries like swelling, hematoma, laceration, or bruising, chokes that cause visible distress, or submissions that hyperextend joints. Legal strikes that force the opponent to retreat, readjust, or get back to a defensive position can also cause damage.

Meanwhile, dominance is defined as supremacy of positioning, action, and/or volume by one fighter over another for a sustained period of time. This directly corresponds to one’s mastery of skills and how effective that is against his/her opponent. Finally, duration can now be defined as a measure of the time or percentage of the round spent by one fighter successfully imposing effective technique, thereby establishing dominance and/or administering damage.

On top of that, there’s the new numerical scoring system. Here, the winner will be rewarded with 10 points and the loser will be given 9 points or fewer. Here’s how the scoring would work:

A round shall be scored 10-10 when both contestants have competed for whatever duration of time in the round and neither fighter has established an advantage. This score is generally reserved for use in partial rounds. Scoring completed rounds 10-10 is seen as a failure to adjudicate a score.

A round shall be scored 10-9 when a contestant earns the round by offensive actions greater in degree and effectiveness than their opponent. In the rare circumstance when the judge is unable to discern an advantage, only then can they utilize an advantage in aggressiveness or fighting area control.

A round shall be scored 10-8 when a contestant earns the round by offensive actions that may include dominance with duration, but that must include significant damage resulting from effort or attempts that by their implicit nature, could finish the fight.

Cumulative damage can be a form of significant damage based upon the fighter losing energy, confidence, stamina or spirit.

Significant damage is enough by itself to award a 10-8

Significant domination along with some damage and little to no offensive actions from the losing fighter may be enough to award a 10-8

Significant domination such as positional control without damage is not enough to award a 10-8

A round shall be scored 10-7 when a contestant earns the round by overwhelming in both damage and domination throughout the duration of the round.

But ‘Big John’ also wanted the legalization of one more move. After the 12-to-6 elbows were legalized, McCarthy wanted to witness a legal knee to the head during a fight.

‘Big’ John McCarthy wants the legalization of knees to the head

Talking to MMA Junkie back in 2024, McCarthy said, “I would love to see it knees to the head someday, but I don’t think it’s going to happen, but I would like to see it. I think it would be a good thing for the sport.” He claimed that soccer kicks and a knee to the head of a grounded opponent were two separate things. The defensive fighters would put themselves in positions that could prevent such attacks if the move were legal. And knowing that this was illegal makes them use the rules to protect themselves. And that was something that McCarthy didn’t like.

He gave the example of Demetrious Johnson, who went to ONE and faced a challenge with knees to the head. But he quickly learned and bounced back to become the champion. He continued, “I look at it and say that I honestly believe that knees to the head should be opened up. It would open the fight up and make the fights a little bit more realistic and more exciting at times.”

But for now, the UFC can look forward to August 4-6, 2025. That’s the timeline for the ABC conference to make their votes public in New Orleans. And only then, might we actually get to witness the changes in the scoring system in the UFC. But what do you think of these new potential changes?