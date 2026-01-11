‘Lesson Learned’: Arman Tsarukyan Fulfils His Promise at RAF 05 After Dana White’s Reality Check

Arman Tsarukyan seems to have mended the self-sabotaging ways that cost him a UFC title shot. He believed he had done all things perfectly, crushing Dan Hooker in November and securing his spot at No. 1 in the rankings. The title confrontation appeared to be just a matter of time until the UFC allocated an interim lightweight title fight to Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett for UFC 324 on January 24.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The snub felt brutal. On paper, Tsarukyan’s case was airtight. However, Dana White had different ideas and, as it happened, Arman’s earlier headbutt incident with Hooker, and his UFC 300 lashout were not so forgotten after all. White was very direct about it. He said that what happened before would always be a factor and that the moment of aggression on Arman’s part cost him the opportunity that he had worked so hard for.

ADVERTISEMENT

The headbutt that cost Arman Tsarukyan everything

When Arman was asked during the press conference of the RAF 5 USA Wrestling, where he was set to face former PFL champion Lance Palmer in a freestyle wrestling match, the conversation quickly turned to his UFC title shot snub. The interviewer didn’t hold back, asking whether Dana White’s assertion that the Dan Hooker headbutt cost him the opportunity was fair. The interviewer jokingly added that hopefully the face-off with Palmer wouldn’t be face-to-face to avoid another incident.

Arman’s response was straightforward and mature. “I learned the lesson, so yeah, it could be because of the headbutt and pulling out from the title fight, and yeah, so it is what it is,” Tsarukyan admitted.

Hours later, Tsarukyan backed up his words with action inside the wrestling circle. And as he promised, there were no headbutts thrown around this time. Instead, all the aggression was spent on the mats.

ADVERTISEMENT

He put on a dominant performance against Palmer, securing a 10-0 technical fall victory in the first period. Despite never competing in wrestling internationally, the No. 1 UFC lightweight contender proved he belonged on the mat, completely shutting down the former PFL champion at RAF 5 on Saturday. But the victory did little to ease the sting of being passed over for a title shot.

White had addressed the situation during an interview with Robbie Fox of Barstool Sports, and his comments left no room for interpretation. When asked point-blank whether Arman’s headbutt on Hooker before their November clash played a role in the decision, White didn’t hesitate: “100 percent. A lot of things have factored in, you know?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

It wasn’t just the headbutt, either. Arman Tsarukyan was originally scheduled to challenge Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title at UFC 311 but pulled out of the fight the night before, citing a back injury. That withdrawal alone raised questions about his readiness. But the incident that truly damaged his reputation happened long before the pullout.

At UFC 300 on April 13, 2024, Tsarukyan attempted to punch a fan who flipped him off during his walkout to the Octagon, just moments before his bout against Charles Oliveira. The Nevada State Athletic Commission didn’t take it lightly, handing down a $25,000 fine and a nine-month suspension.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the wrestling victory and a hard lesson learned about self-sabotage, Arman is now in an unusual situation: he is on the sidelines waiting while others fight for the title he thinks is his. The question now is whether he can remain self-disciplined long enough to regain what was rightfully his but unfairly denied.

Could Arman Tsarukyan face Dustin Poirier in a grappling match?

Arman Tsarukyan may eventually face another potential opponent, but not in the UFC Octagon this time. The negotiations for a possible grappling match between Tsarukyan and ex-MMA superstar Dustin Poirier have already started. Although ‘The Diamond’ retired last year after losing to Max Holloway, he is still not entirely opposed to the idea of coming back to combat sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Would he want to add a grappling win over Tsarukyan to a magnificent resume that includes victories over Conor McGregor, Justin Gaethje, and Eddie Alvarez? Poirier has made it clear that MMA is behind him, but other formats remain on the table.

Hype FC CEO Armand Martirosian revealed that discussions have taken place for a February grappling bout. “We had a conversation with Dustin Poirier to make a grappling match against Arman in February,” Martirosian said. “He didn’t sign the contract yet, but we had a conversation with him.”

Dana White and the UFC have made their stance clear on why Arman Tsarukyan was passed over for a title shot. The headbutt, the withdrawal, the fan incident—it all added up. But whether fans agree with the decision is another question entirely. In the meantime, ‘Ahalkalakets’ is making a prudent choice, chasing glory outside the Octagon and staying busy before the inevitable title shot.