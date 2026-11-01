Lights Go Off Mid-Fight at the Meta Apex as UFC Vegas 123 Suffers Production Setback

On All Hallows’ Eve, the UFC’s return to Meta Apex faced an abrupt and unexpected production issue. The lights above the Octagon started fading while two fighters continued to battle it out at the UFC Vegas 123 event.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident happened during a prelims bout, a women’s strawweight matchup between Piera Rodriguez and Talita Alencar. At the 3:49 mark of the first round, the lights suddenly started dimming mid-fight, and most of them went off. The fighters were still visible, but the arena became considerably darker.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commentators immediately started reacting to this unexpected incident at tonight’s Halloween-themed fight. At first, the color commentator Daniel Cormier joked:

“Oh, it’s lights out in the Apex,” Cormier said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Almost immediately, the play-by-play commentator and former middleweight champion Michael Bisping joined in, saying that the “boogeyman” might be at the UFC Apex on Halloween.

Amid the growing confusion, Laura Sanko, who was also in the commentary booth, reacted to the unusual situation as it unfolded in “Sin City.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“How distracting is that, though, when you are in the middle of a fight, and the lighting is completely off?” Sanko said.

This is a developing story…