Lil Wayne Receives Special Request From Dustin Poirier Ahead of UFC 318 Max Holloway Showdown

“Wayne is walking me up 100%,” Dustin Poirier confirmed to ESPN MMA during the UFC 318 media day. One of his longtime dreams to be walked out by world-famous rapper Lil Wayne is finally coming true. But before ‘The Diamond’ makes his final walk in front of his home audience, he has a special request for his fellow Louisiana star. One that could make the whole entrance even more unforgettable.

As MMA fans, we all know a powerful walkout can steal the show before the fight even begins. Conor McGregor’s UFC 189 entrance with Sinéad O’Connor and Israel Adesanya’s dance at UFC 243 are unforgettable moments. Now, with Lil Wayne walking Dustin Poirier out at UFC 318, his final entrance might just join that legendary list.

Poirier walked out to ‘Drop the World’ by Lil Wayne for his UFC debut against Josh Grispi in 2011. On The Danza Project podcast, ‘The Diamond’ opened up about the evolution of his entrance music over the years and how his fellow Louisiana rapper’s music became an inspiration to him.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

‘The Diamond’ said, “I don’t wanna say too much. But, walking out with Lil Wayne, in New Orleans, that would be a special moment. Especially growing up, listening to his music, being from Louisiana, like that’d be crazy. So, my debut in the UFC, I walked out to drop the world, but since then, I have gone through a couple of different songs over the years.”

AD

via Imago NEW YORK CITY, NY – NOVEMBER 12: L-R Dustin Poirier looks on during the UFC 281 event at Madison Square Garden on November 12, 2022 in New York City, New York, United States. Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages Louis Grasse / SPP PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxBRAxMEX Copyright: xLouisxGrassex/xSPPx spp-en-LoGr-lrg2211121091204_UFC281_MAIN

Dustin Poirier wants to capture every little moment before laying down his gloves at the Smoothie King Center. And to make his final walkout feel just as iconic as fans remember, ‘The Diamond’ has made a special request. He’s asked Lil Wayne to mix his style with James Brown’s legendary track ‘The Boss,’ hoping to create a crazy entrance before he faces Max Holloway for the BMF belt.

He further added, “But since like my staple song is now The Boss by James Brown… so if Wayne can do something to that, that’d be crazy! We’ll see.” And honestly, that’s the perfect recipe to get fans even more locked in for the event. Poirier’s retirement already promises to be an emotional ride for viewers around the world. Some fans have even brought him to tears with heartfelt letters. So let’s take a look at that side of the story.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dustin Poirier gets emotional reading letters from the fans

The Louisiana slugger has delivered fans a relentless series of unforgettable battles throughout his 40-fight career. Though a world title may have slipped from his grasp, ‘The Diamond’ consistently displayed unwavering heart and relentless grit inside the octagon. As he prepares for one last showdown against ‘Blessed’, aiming to ride off into the sunset with the BMF belt, Poirier’s eyes glistened with emotion after a fan expressed gratitude for his inspiring journey.

Poirier began reading one of the many heartfelt letters during an appearance on the ESPN MMA show. One message read, “Congratulations on your UFC career. It’s been a blessing to get to witness the wars over the years. Some of my favorite fights are your win against Holloway in Atlanta. One of my best memories was when Dana White put that belt on you. The Dan Hooker fight, and then the Benoit Saint-Denis knockout.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The fan clearly touched on the most iconic moments of Poirier’s journey in the promotion. The unforgettable night he first held the interim title after beating Max Holloway at UFC 236, the all-out five-round war with Dan Hooker, and that incredible comeback knockout against Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 299. These are moments that will forever define his legacy.

So, do you think Dustin Poirier can add one more highlight by capturing the BMF belt this weekend? Let us know in the comments below!