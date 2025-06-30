Liver King Gets Unexpected Backing From Islam Makhachev’s Coach Amid Joe Rogan Dispute

Joe Rogan vs. Liver King emerged as the second most talked-about feud after Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira. But unlike the competitive showdown, the clash between the popular podcaster and the fitness influencer spiraled into something far more intense — and personal. What began as verbal shots quickly escalated? Brian Johnson, AKA Liver King, issued a warning to Rogan, challenging him to meet “man to man” for a hand-to-hand fight. He even declared that he was heading to Rogan’s city, Austin, to “pick a fight” with him.

As tensions rose, the situation took a serious turn. Authorities arrested Liver King, the self-proclaimed “CEO of Ancestral Living,” en route to Joe Rogan’s Comedy Mothership venue. Authorities charged him with allegedly making terroristic threats toward the podcaster. A court later released him on $20,000 bail and issued restraining orders. Shortly after his release, Brian Johnson appeared in a video promoting his supplement, Blue Scorpion Venom — which he claims helps with pain and inflammation.

In that video, Brian Johnson clarified that he never intended to harm Joe Rogan, and insisted the box he was carrying actually contained a “present” for the UFC commentator. Interestingly, the bizarre saga even caught the attention of Team Khabib’s head coach, Javier Mendez. Speaking on The Javier & Mo Show, Mendez weighed in on the controversy. Despite Liver King’s extreme behavior, Coach Mendez surprisingly praised his supplement, stating,

“I’ve seen the clip where he’s talking about it. He’s taking this Blue Venom Scorpion, this anti-inflammatory medicine, which is what I’m on right now — it’s fantastic. You know, it really does 1 million percent work….And I mean, Joe Rogan did the right thing. Joe Rogan had him, uh — you know, somebody reported him. So I’m assuming it could be Joe Rogan himself, or it could be.””

via Getty BOSTON, MA – JANUARY 20: Joe Rogan is seen in the commentary booth during the UFC 220 event at TD Garden on January 20, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Interestingly, other MMA personalities, such as Brendan Schaub and Diego Sanchez have also spoken highly of the Blue Scorpion product. Often marketed as a cancer treatment, the supplement has gained attention in the fight world. Brendan Schaub even admitted on one of Joe Rogan’s podcasts that it worked for him personally. Still, despite the endorsements from some fighters, the product has faced widespread criticism and backlash from fans across the internet.

Is the feud between Liver King and Joe Rogan over?

Once a self-proclaimed admirer of Joe Rogan, Liver King has now emerged as one of the podcaster’s most vocal adversaries. Over time, the podcaster has openly criticized Brian Johnson (aka Liver King), calling out his outrageous claims and repeatedly shutting him out of his multi-million-dollar platform. According to the Austin native, Johnson had been trying for years to land a guest spot on The Joe Rogan Experience, allegedly going so far as to “beg” for an appearance.

But the rivalry took a more serious and unsettling turn last week. Police detained liver King after approaching Joe Rogan’s comedy club, the Comedy Mothership — a confrontation that carried legal and financial consequences. He now faces court-ordered restraining measures, including wearing an ankle monitor. The ruling also mandates that Brian Johnson stay at least 200 yards away from Joe Rogan and his family.

Despite the restrictions, Braian Johnson hasn’t backed down. In a recent social media video, he issued a chilling message aimed directly at Joe Rogan. Liver King said,

“I don’t want to give any details, nor any names. That’s how you get ready for a fight, and you thought the videos would stop. But they will never stop. You’ve got an infinite amount of venom, and then we’ll hug and unite. At some point you have to capitulate something. Real tension, real fight.”

The feud between Joe Rogan and Liver King shows no signs of slowing down. In the latest development, authorities have ordered Liver King to undergo a mandatory mental health evaluation within the next week. With more twists likely on the horizon, stay tuned for what comes next.