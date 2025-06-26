Liver King Hit With TRO and 5-Figure Bond as Mental Evaluation Ordered After Joe Rogan Threat

Joe Rogan may have hit some nerves when the Liver King, whose real name is Brian Johnson, openly called him out for a fight. The social media influencer even arrived at the 57-year-old’s city of residence, but thankfully, nothing came of it since the Austin Police Department apprehended Johnson at the Four Seasons Hotel. Now, the Liver King is feeling the wrath of the law after his threats to Rogan resulted in some legal implications.

The Liver King messed up when he shared a couple of videos calling out Joe Rogan to a fight, despite having no formal fight training. The Austin PD had already been alerted about the videos, as they were monitoring the situation. After apprehending him, new reports have emerged claiming that the influencer has been released from jail, as his bail was set at $20,000, which is a substantial amount.

Furthermore, the available reports also state that a restraining order has been slapped on the Liver King as well. To be precise, the social media influencer has been ordered to stay away from Joe Rogan for at least 200 yards. But that restraining order is not just limited to the UFC commentator; it includes the Liver King maintaining his ordered distance from his family as well.

Another implication of his threats has forced the court to order the Liver King to undergo a mental supervision and evaluation. Moreover, the influencer could be reprimanded if he delays this evaluation, as the court has ordered it to be done within a week of his release. Well, things certainly escalated to another level for the Liver King.

The Austin PD contacted Joe Rogan before arresting the Liver King, who claimed to have had no contact with the fitness influencer. Not only that, reports claim that he told the police about his thoughts regarding the current state of Brian Johnson. Let’s take a look.

Joe Rogan told the police that the Liver King may be ‘unstable’

TMZ obtained the recent report about Joe Rogan’s conversation with law enforcement officials. They received documents that showed the UFC commentator claiming that he had no idea why the Liver King would target him. The duo has spoken about each other on their respective platforms, but nothing ever escalated to a level where they’d get into any kind of conflict.

But that’s not all because Joe Rogan, according to TMZ’s documents, claims the Liver King has a substance abuse problem. After learning about the threats on social media, the only logical assumption of Joe Rogan was that the social media influencer “appears to be significantly unstable and seems like he needs help.” So, maybe Rogan’s statement about the unhealthy mental state led the court to order the Liver King to undergo a mental evaluation. We can’t be too sure.

The mandated mental health evaluation will be telling; it could shape ongoing court decisions or even lead to mandated treatment. Watch for new court filings or footage, and whether Johnson publicly responds or escalates.

Meanwhile, the Liver King and Joe Rogan have yet to comment on this incident on their respective social media platforms. We’ll have to wait and see what they have to say about it, as we’d like to know what you think about the recent developments regarding the influencer’s threats and eventual arrest in the comments below.