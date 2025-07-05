Liver King Mentioned as UFC Legend Linked to Dwayne Johnson Movie Gets Kicked Out From Public Pool

Mark Coleman may have left the cage years ago, but the fire that propelled him to the forefront of MMA has not faded. In a recent Instagram video that quickly gained traction, the UFC Hall of Famer was seen shadowboxing with ferocity alongside a public pool. After delivering a few smooth strikes, he jumped into the water, only to be kicked out moments later.

While the video ends with a splash, Coleman’s caption added clarity for curious followers. He wrote, “Yes, I got kicked out for this, but I was finished.” That’s right: security or staff evidently didn’t like his impromptu poolside training session. Still, it’s not the act of shadowboxing that stood out the most.

It was his message. In classic Coleman fashion, the 59-year-old icon took the opportunity to inspire his fans further through the post: “Be grateful for what you have, but it’s OK to want and earn more… Sober is the coolest thing I’ve ever done. Get help. I did. It’s the only way I saved my life. Save yours.” Well, it surely seems like ‘The Hammer’ just can’t help but keep inspiring his fans.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So much so that just last month, Coleman was honored with the National Wrestling Hall of Fame’s 2025 Medal of Courage. That honor came after he risked his life to save his elderly parents from a house fire in March 2024, suffering from smoke inhalation. The incident landed him in the hospital, but it was also a watershed moment for him.

AD

Mark Coleman has been open about his rehabilitation struggle ever since, not only from the fire but also from addiction. But in this battle, it was the controversial social media star, Brian Johnson, popularly known as the Liver King, who apparently helped him out the most. In fact, it was something that ‘The Hammer’ also mentioned in his caption: “Rehab is the only chance… carnivore diet and living the nine ancestral tenets @liverking @the-fittest-ever”

via Imago Mark Coleman (USA) was choked out at the UFC Relentless event at the Mandalay Bay Casino Resort in Las Vegas,NV on February 6, 2010. – ZUMAcp4

Coleman has embraced Liver King’s idea of ancestral living and food, which he credits with restoring his health and motivation after years of alcoholism and inactivity. His dedication to sobriety is evident in how he has spent his life since meeting the social media star. Just earlier this year, he competed in a wheelchair boxing competition in Thailand, proving that a fighter’s heart does not stop.

His eccentric personality will also be seen by fans in The Smashing Machine, a film on the life of MMA great Mark Kerr. While Dwayne Johnson plays Kerr, Ryan Bader portrays Coleman, and Emily Blunt and Bas Rutten complete the cast. So, will he be seen in the WWE to promote the movie anytime soon? Well, that seems like a bad idea.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Mark Coleman is banned from WWE events

Despite the fact that he once stood atop the UFC heavyweight mountain and his story is now a part of a blockbuster Hollywood biopic, Mark Coleman’s tale remains as unpredictable as ever. With The Smashing Machine set to cast a light on his history, one may expect a WWE crossover, especially with Dwayne Johnson leading the way. But, as it turns out, that door may have closed a long time ago—and Coleman himself could be the cause.

Mark Coleman spoke with The Hannibal TV on the incident that resulted in him being blacklisted by WWE. Recalling an incident from years ago when he was “very, very drunk,” the UFC legend described how his confrontation with Chris Jericho went south. “He got thrown out of the ring, and I was ringside,” Coleman said.

“I was just telling him to get his a– up… I said, ‘Get up, Jericho, you p—-.’” That piece of ringside heckling wasn’t overlooked. Jericho supposedly looked up, flipped him off, and then complained backstage. Coleman stated afterwards, “I wasn’t allowed backstage anymore.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In his opinion, WWE missed out: “We could’ve had some epic, epic matches—me and Kurt Angle, we would’ve killed it.” It’s a classic example of what could have been. Despite wrestling for NJPW and AJPW in Japan and appearing at events such as Jacksonmania 3, Coleman never fully stepped into the sports entertainment mainstream in the United States.

Now, with the movie buzz and a larger-than-life comeback narrative unfolding in real time, it seems WWE still hasn’t come calling. And, based on his honesty, Mark Coleman does not expect them to. Maybe that’s for the best. After all, he’s busy shadowboxing in pools, helping out the movie, and inspiring fans with his raw, redemptive story.