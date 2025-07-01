Liver King’s Biggest Mistake After Joe Rogan’s Public Call-Out Revealed by UFC Legend

Social media fitness influencer Liver King, going by the real name Brian Johnson, recently made some news for all the wrong reasons after sending a threat on Instagram to Joe Rogan, calling him out for a fight. He’d eventually fly to the city of the UFC commentator’s residence, where he’d get arrested and later get slapped with a restraining order and a hefty $20,000 bail bond. The whole MMA community has been talking about it, including UFC Hall of Fame legend Chael Sonnen.

The common notion behind Liver King’s conflict with Joe Rogan is believed to be the latter’s comments about the influencer using st—-ds. After those comments came to the fore, Brian Johnson came clean on his s—-id use and subsequently stopped using it. While some may find that to be okay, Chael Sonnen doesn’t. The UFC legend believes Liver King should have continued to use those substances, and he’s got a reason for it.

There are a lot of PEDs, which are banned in sports, but turn out to be legal for ordinary use. Joe Rogan himself has admitted to undergoing TRT or testosterone replacement therapy, which has its own benefits. “[TRT] makes a big difference,” the 57-year-old once stated. As such, Chael Sonnen wanted the Liver King to follow suit and normalize the notion of using substances that really help people.

“He got off the st—-ds, and he cleaned up. That was his first mistake. He never should have gotten off the st—-ds. He gets off the st—ds and his whole body plummets, and it sinks everything that he’s ever hung his hat on, and he should have just come out and said testosterone is the foundation,” Chael Sonnen stated on his YouTube channel. “He just needed to cop to the world that the foundation is testosterone, which, by the way, is completely legal. This is what he needed to do, and it was one mistake that he made.”



Chael Sonnen also claims that Liver King could have found another way to become relevant again. That’s because clashing with Joe Rogan didn’t really turn out too good for him. Well, this is not the first time that Chael Sonnen has urged people to put in a good word for the use of certain beneficial substances. Moreover, Liver King isn’t the only celebrity either, because ‘The American Gangster’ also called out others. Let’s take a look at that front.

Chael Sonnen urges Liver King and others to promote the goodness of certain substances

There are quite a few personalities in the entertainment and sporting industry who’ve often found themselves in a conversation related to PEDs or steroid use. Chael Sonnen has spoken about some of them, which include not only Liver King, but WWE-turned-Hollywood superstars John Cena and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. He even mentioned controversial cyclist Lance Armstrong, wanting them to come out and not “lie about it.”

“t’s the same thing with Lance Armstrong, like ‘Lance, just tell us. These are helpful things. You’re doing something really amazing. Don’t lie about it,” Chael Sonnen said a couple of years ago. “John Cena and The Rock …and the Liver King, whom we saw a week ago, it’s like ‘Guys, stop lying.” He added, “These [PEDs] are good. If you figure something out, tell us, and maybe we could do it.”

At the moment, Liver King is still dealing with the legal implications of the Joe Rogan situation. The proceedings are yet to unfold, so his mind would be more occupied with that. We may not get his reaction to Chael Sonnen’s advice. But what do you think? Let us know in the comments section down below.