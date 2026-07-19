Logan Paul Backs Out of His Callout to Paddy Pimblett After Watching His 52-Second Win

A dream UFC showdown between Logan Paul and Paddy Pimblett once seemed impossible to ignore. After Paul named ‘The Baddy’ as his dream opponent in 2022, the two traded verbal jabs, with Pimblett dismissing the social media sensation as a “clout-chaser” and expecting an easy submission win over ‘The Maverick.’

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Four years later, a lot has changed. ‘The Baddy’ has established himself as one of the UFC’s top stars, while Logan Paul has remained focused on WWE and shown little interest in serious MMA fighting. However, when asked by The Schmo if he still wanted that fight, ‘The Maverick’ admitted his answer had completely changed—and it all came down to Paddy Pimblett‘s stunning 52-second submission win over Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 329 last Saturday.

“No, no. So, I’ll be honest with you,” Paul told the Schmo. “There was a point where I was looking forward to a bout with Paddy. I wanted the smoke.

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“After what he did to Benoit (St. Denise), bro, the way his hips bent, almost like he got suction cups on him or something, like he’s able to wrap around like a spider. It’s like he got eight legs, but he only has two, but it doesn’t look like that. So, no, no, no, I don’t want that smoke with Paddy anymore.”

To no one’s surprise, The Schmo agreed, recalling his own grappling encounter with the Liverpool native at the Next Generation MMA in Liverpool back in 2023, and joked that Pimblett almost shattered his jaw—just like Anthony Joshua damaged Jake Paul’s jaw during their boxing bout last year.

Imago January 24, 2026, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: JUSTIN GAETHJE 28-5 of Arvada, CO defeats PADDY PIMBLETT 23-4 of Liverpool, Merseyside, England by a unanimous decision 48-47,49-46,49-46 during UFC 324 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Las Vegas USA – ZUMAo117 20260124_zsp_o117_053 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

“He nearly broke the Schmo’s jaw like Jake’s jaw when we grappled with him,” he said. “The guy’s got a death grip.”

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And well, Logan Paul wasn’t surprised.

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“Oh yeah, no, I know,” the YouTuber-turned-WWE star added. “I’m telling you, his hips. I’ve been worried about his hips, and you saw in that fight, his hips bend in just such a weird way, like bears, like a bear. You know about bear hips? Don’t even get me started.”

With 12 out of his 24 wins coming by way of submission, Paul’s fear of being submitted by Pimblett is not entirely out of place. He has also choked out four of his nine UFC opponents. So when it comes to graplling contests, Pimblett is one of the best in UFC’s lightweight division currently.

Logan Paul’s change of heart came following one of Paddy Pimblett’s most outstanding performances. At UFC 329, the former interim lightweight title challenger ended the fight just 52 seconds into the first round. But what makes it more interesting is the fact that he perfectly predicted Benoit Saint-Denis would go for an early takedown before getting trapped in for a choke.

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“If he wants to grapple, I think he’s going to try and grapple because he does it with every fight he’s ever had,” he said at the UFC weigh-in show. “He throws his back kick and shoots in or his back hand and shoots in.

“If he does that with me, I can see him getting choked pretty quick.”

With his prediction being spot-on, the win immediately reignited talk of another run toward UFC gold.

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Paddy Pimblett believes he could submit Charles Oliveira, too

If Logan Paul’s reaction wasn’t enough to show how dangerous Paddy Pimblett’s grappling has become, ‘The Baddy’ believes he can do the same to probably the most lethal submission artist in UFC history.

After UFC 329, several high-profile options now emerge for his next fight. As usual, there are names like Conor McGregor, Ilia Topuria, and Justin Gaethje being thrown around.

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However, the Liverpool native was also asked about a battle with former lightweight champion and the reigning BMF champion Charles Oliveira. And being blunt as ever, he did not hesitate to drop a brutal verdict.

“I was talking about it 10 minutes ago; I’d submit Charles,” he said during his post-fight press conference. “I’ve got nothing but respect for Charles, you know what I mean? He’s an absolute legend in the sport. But he’s on his way out. I think if he tried to grapple with me, I’d submit him.”

It’s a bold prediction given that ‘Do Bronx’ has the most submission victories in UFC history and just earned another accolade by defeating Max Holloway at UFC 326 to win the symbolic BMF title.

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However, if Paddy Pimblett continues to deliver performances like the one he did against Saint-Denis, a fight between two of the lightweight division’s most deadly submission specialists may not be far off, especially since Arman Tsarukyan seems to be the next in line for a lightweight title fight against Justin Gaethje.

For now, Charles Oliveira’s next opponent remains undecided after missing out on the opportunity to welcome Conor McGregor back earlier this month. So maybe, just maybe, we will finally get to see if ‘The Baddy’ manages to get another prediction right.