Logan Paul Lawsuit Takes “Exhausting” Turn as Conor McGregor’s Ally Finally Speaks Out

We often see Conor McGregor in the news, but not his teammates or former coaches. This time, his former BJJ coach and close friend, Dillon Danis, has made the news with a problematic revelation about some legal woes. We all know his famous rivalry and back-and-forth spats with YouTube-cum-WWE superstar Logan Paul, and guess what? Danis claims to be dealing with a lawsuit filed against him by ‘The Maverick’.

Logan Paul didn’t file the complaint; it looks like his fiancée, Nina Agdal, did. Conor McGregor’s former BJJ coach went to great efforts to promote the fight between Dillon Danis and the YouTuber on social media for almost a month before the boxing match. But the messages on social media weren’t meant for Paul; they were meant for his fiancée, as Danis talked about her private life. This really upset the Danish model, and she would go ahead and sue.

And you know what? Dillon Danis is still dealing with Logan Paul’s girlfriend. It might not have been the best idea to go after his rival’s girlfriend because the former Bellator fighter says the lawsuit is still going on, and he’s pretty much out of money at this point, as it has been going on for almost two years.

“Crazy everyone forgets I’m still in a major lawsuit with Nina and Logan Paul. This been going on close to 2 years. S–t’s exhausting,” Conor McGregor’s friend recently revealed on social media.

Amidst this chaotic situation for Dillon Danis, the BJJ expert also made his accusations on Logan Paul as well. When the YouTuber-cum-WWE superstar chose Conor McGregor’s ex-BJJ coach as his opponent for the boxing match was the “worst mistake” of his life, Danis claimed Paul planned to get him in legal trouble all along. Here’s what he had to say.

Dillon Danis claims Logan Paul is trying to ‘ruin’ his life

There are times when, in combat sports, opponents throw a lot of verbal jibes at each other. And while Dillon Danis didn’t mind what was said to him, Logan Paul certainly did not like anything the former Bellator fighter said. The YouTube star, a few months ago, claimed that Danis only wanted to fight him with the intention to “pick a fight with my girl.” But the BJJ expert did not hold back after coming across these comments. McGregor’s former coach believes that Paul wants to see him suffer with this lawsuit.

“Logan wants to ruin my life with this lawsuit. I’ve been battling every single day for eight months. Right back at you, this war will never be over,” Dillon Danis wrote on social media. In another statement, he added, “Logan acts like he’s a great guy when he’s done much worse. I turned this into the biggest event of his life, and now he can’t let it go and keeps trying to ruin my life.”

There aren’t much information concerning the legal issue between Dillon Danis and Logan Paul right now. Paul hasn’t said much about the BJJ expert in public lately. What do you think of Danis’s recent news, though? Please leave your comments below.