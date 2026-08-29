“Lots of Crashes”: Paramount+ Under Fire as UFC Shanghai Viewers Struggle With Streaming Issues

UFC Shanghai is underway and already into the main card, with some exciting clashes unfolding at the Oriental Sports Center. The audience watching the action from inside the venue has filled the arena with thunderous cheers as they enjoy the fights. But Paramount+ subscribers watching the spectacle from home have struggled to follow the action once again due to repeated crashes.

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As the main card fights went live, prominent martial arts journalist Jed Meshew of MMA Fighting took to X to air his grievances about the streaming platform.

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“I wake up at 3 am to watch some fights and then Paramount+ crashes,” Meshew wrote on X. “Inauspicious.”

Right after that, the veteran journalist revealed that his English Paramount+ stream crashed again before suddenly switching entirely to the Portuguese broadcast.

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“After crashing again, Paramount is now playing the Portuguese stream for me,” he posted on X. “Really well-oiled machine over there.”

Following Meshew’s update, fans also joined the conversation, revealing that they too were dealing with similar crashes and switches while watching UFC Shanghai. Many didn’t mince their words while calling out the broadcasting platform for the frustrating experience with yet another UFC card.

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Fans react to Paramount+ crashes during UFC Shanghai stream

“Crashed again for me and can’t get the English version to play.”

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“@paramountplus lots of crashes , & a reported rate hike ( like your competition ? ) . What say you?”

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“I’ve watched the Portuguese feed probably 20% of the time this summer because it crashes way less. Porra!”

“Just watching the first fight on Fight Pass and the on screen graphic says this Canadian lad is from somewhere like prince john island, Brazil.”

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“Honestly, if PFL or ONE were as sh–ly run as this, more podcasts would highlight it and ridicule them.”