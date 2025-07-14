Love Island USA Finale Makes History for Wrong Reasons as Mike Perry Calls Out Chris Over Huda ‘Rudeness’

Not every fighter’s grief stems from a hit to the face; sometimes it’s a reality show finale that delivers the unanticipated blow. Mike Perry, a UFC veteran and BKFC star, was among many viewers taken aback by the explosive finale to Season 7 of Love Island USA. Perry, known for his aggressiveness in the ring, revealed a softer side after witnessing Huda Mustafa and Chris Seeley’s heartbreaking breakup in front of millions.

While most people responded with memes and mockery after seeing a couple breaking up on the finale for the very first time, Perry had something more to offer: respect, empathy, and a profound message of encouragement. Following the finale, he wrote on X, “Dang, feeling sorry for how that went for Huda @loveislandusa.”

The BKFC star further berated Chris Seely, as he added, “Chris was rude and could’ve been with her if he wanted too, she getting out to a whole new world, and she benefited her family and daughter by going on the show 👏.” Mike Perry saw the show as more than just romance and rejection; it was about a lady who took a chance, made an impression, and left with more than just screen time.

His message, while brief, was clear: even in defeat, Huda had achieved something considerably more significant. The emotional fallout came during the couple’s final date, when unresolved tension between Huda and Chris Seely broke out. While Seely felt he saw “potential,” Huda was skeptical, citing their lack of emotion and poor communication.

The debate quickly escalated, with Chris accusing her of playing games and undermining his boundaries. “You doing that makes me feel like a little kid,” he said. “And I’m not. I’m a grown a– man.” At the end of the evening, Huda Mustafa called it quits: “I think we should just be friends.” And just like that, Chris stepped away, pushing back his emotions, before silently escorting her back to the villa.

Despite the emotional conclusion, Perry focused on the greater picture, which is often missed in reality television drama. Huda’s quest was more than just finding love; it was about taking a brave step as a single mother, putting herself out there, and redefining her future.

The BKFC star added that “she’s getting out to a whole new world,” which is reason enough to celebrate. Where others saw pain, Mike Perry saw growth. And speaking of growth, there is growing tension between him and Conor McGregor again as the pair finally met after his alleged ‘firing.’

Mike Perry has a face-off with Conor McGregor

Just a few days before his emotional message about Huda Mustafa, Mike Perry was standing inches away from Conor McGregor at the BKFC summit in Florida. This wasn’t a casual meet and greet. It was their first interaction since McGregor’s public “firing” of Perry following his defeat to Jake Paul, and the air was thick with unresolved animosity.

From his seat at the press table, Perry didn’t shy away when cornered about the “firing.” He responded, “We haven’t seen Conor in the ring in a while… I’d love to face off against him any time.” The jab elicited an immediate response. McGregor came in, asserting his dominance: “October 11 is your date, and you’ll dance for me, boy… We’ve got one hell of an opponent for you… Then I’ll decide if you’re worthy.”

It was a calculated moment for both men, with Perry capturing focus and ‘The Notorious’ regaining control. Their heated exchange was more than just promotional tactics; it served as a reminder that old rivalries die hard, and in bare-knuckle boxing or MMA, grudges are frequently carried out long after the gloves come off.