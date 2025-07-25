Mackenzie Dern, Holly Holm, and UFC Stars Celebrate as MMA Fighter Makes Hollywood Dreams Come True

Some people are just so talented, you can’t help but pause and admire them, and Keith Jardine is one of them. A former MMA fighter who went toe-to-toe with names like Luke Rockhold and Ryan Bader, and even held a win over Chuck Liddell, Jardine has now carved a new path in Hollywood. Not only is he acting, but he’s also writing and directing his own film, earning praise from stars like Mackenzie Dern, Holly Holm, and the entire MMA community.

Jardine stepped away from the world of fighting after a two-fight losing streak to Luke Rockhold and Roger Gracie in Strikeforce back in 2012. Following the end of his MMA career, he transitioned into Hollywood as an actor. Soon enough, he made it to the big screen and now he’s taken the seat of a writer and director, with his first thriller, Kill Me Again, earning the spotlight.

When KRQE News 13 asked Jardine what he looks forward to the most when this movie hits the big screen, he stated that he is looking forward to everything.“I got a screening in LA next week, but this is the one that I’ve been looking forward to because, to say thank you to all this New Mexico crew that made this happen and all that. This is so special for me. I’m worried about getting emotional out there,” said Jardine.

The story revolves around a notorious serial killer who finds himself trapped, reliving the same violent night at a roadside diner. The movie will be available on the big screens and on demand starting August 8. As Jardine celebrates the screening of his movie, the MMA community has come forward to take part in his celebration as well.

Keith Jardine’s movie gets a nod of appreciation from the MMA community

After his MMA career ended, Jardine began with stunt‑performer roles in movies like Crank: High Voltage and Gamer, and then he transitioned into acting. Having appeared in various shows which including John Wick and Breaking Bad, Jardine’s acting career was a super success for him. It was back in 2021 when he started his journey as a director, and now he is ready to make it big on the silver screen as well. Looking at his success, Holly Holm stated, “So amazing!!! Everyone did amazing.”

Well, Holm wasn’t the only fighter in the MMA world left in awe of Jardine’s diverse talents. Taking to her Instagram handle, Mackenzie Dern, “Beautiful.” That’s not all — even Michelle Waterson-Gomez had to appreciate Jardine’s efforts in making the film a reality. She commented, “let’s gooo!!” It must be noted that Gomez was invited to the first screening as well.

Furthermore, one social media user couldn’t keep calm as he wrote, “This is unbelievable, Dude that’s so cool!! I knew Keith was acting but damn!!! Freakin awesome!” Last but not least, popular American actor Wilmer Valderrama even came forward to congratulate Jardine, writing, “Let’s go brother!”

The movie is all set to hit the screens in August, and just like Keith Jardine, the MMA community is excited to witness the psychological thriller created by one of their own. But will the movie perform well at the box office?