Mackenzie Dern Turns Heads With ‘Better Caul Saul’ Star Bob Odenkirk Collab

There are a lot of UFC fighters who’ve gained fame in the mainstream for their exploits inside the Octagon. We all know how big a star Conor McGregor is, as he crossed over to Hollywood for his first acting gig. Recently, another fighter, Mackenzie Dern, got a little rub from Hollywood. But it was not a movie, but rather a collaboration with 62-year-old star Bob Odenkirk.

For the people who’re unaware of who Bob Odenkirk is, we’d like to tell you that he’s a 2-time Primetime Emmy Awards winner. And many people know him for his work as ‘Saul Goodman’ in the successful TV series, Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. In a surprising turn of events, Odenkirk decided to collaborate with Mackenzie Dern and compete with her in an arcade showdown.

Bob Odenkirk has a big movie releasing soon, which is the second installment of the Nobody franchise. The first movie, released in 2021, saw great success in the box office, with IMDb rating it around 7.4 out of 10 points. So, to hype up the second movie, which is releasing on the 22nd of August, Odenkirk decided to join Mackenzie Dern to promote the movie and engage in a little friendly competition with the UFC star.

Well, it did not take too much time for fans to notice Mackenzie Dern’s post on Instagram with Bob Odenkirk. And guess what? The community shared some pleasant reactions to a collaboration that they never expected. Here’s what they had to say.

Fans seem to love Mackenzie Dern and Bob Odenkirk’s collaboration

As many fans would know, Mackenzie Dern is a fierce fighter who’s on a 2-fight winning streak, but that’s not all. The 32-year-old also has millions of followers on Instagram due to her charm and good looks. And it appears that some fans were jealous when Dern joined Bob Odenkirk, as a fan commented, “Saul out here living our dream dates!” However, that doesn’t mean that they aren’t Odenkirk’s fans, as one fan added, “Saul tha man,” recalling his work on Better Call Saul.

On the other hand, they were also surprised to see how competitive and good Bob Odenkirk was in arcade games, with one fan commenting, “Holy smokes Saul can throw a haymaker,” on Mackenzie Dern’s Instagram post. After coming across the UFC star’s post on social media, a lot of fans seemed to agree that her collaboration with Odenkirk was “so much fun!!” And guess what? Some even wished to get some time to spend with the actor as well. “Omg lucky! I need a whole day at the arcade with him.”



But then, the attention turned to Mackenzie Dern, who seemed flawless as usual, according to the fans, as she’s one of the favorites in the MMA community. On that note, a couple of fans added, “Mackenzie is in her goddess era rn,” and “Mackenzie has us all in the Mandela effect with her accent,” on her Instagram post, showing their love and support for the UFC fighter.

It appears that a lot of fans loved the unexpected collaboration between Mackenzie Dern and Bob Odenkirk. Nevertheless, let us know your thoughts on it in the comments section down below.