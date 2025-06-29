Magomed Ankalaev Embarrasses Alex Pereira by Exposing Dirty Tactics for UFC Title Fight

Defying all odds, Magomed Ankalaev made headlines earlier this year when he broke with tradition by accepting a fight during the holy month of Ramadan. At UFC 313 in March, the Russian powerhouse stepped up to face Alex Pereira for the light heavyweight title—an uncommon move among Muslim fighters, given the intense demands of fasting and spiritual obligations during Ramadan. But Ankalaev wasn’t just there to compete—he was there to make a statement.

Despite Alex Pereira stuffing all 12 of Magomed Ankalaev’s takedown attempts, the Russian showcased superior striking, forcing the Brazilian into an uncomfortable territory in his own domain. Pereira looked unusually off in the one area he dominates—striking—and by the time the final horn sounded, the judges had seen enough. The judges awarded Ankalaev a well-earned decision victory, officially crowning him the new UFC light heavyweight champion.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In the aftermath, both fighters verbally agreed to run it back. However, over three months have now passed, and there’s still no official sign of the rematch. While Magomed Ankalaev continues to call for it, Alex Pereira seems uninterested, focused on other opponents and opportunities. But the tension hasn’t cooled. Earlier today, Ankalaev reignited the conversation with a fiery social media post—accusing the Brazilian of once again asking for a fight during Ramadan. Ankalaev wrote,

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Breaking news } Alex now asking he want to fight me during Ramadan again I need more time and the other clown he have to do his homework let me fight Carlos I think he’s more dangerous than all of them 😁”

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

(More To Follow)