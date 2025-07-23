Magomed Ankalaev Issues Chilling Warning After Dana White Announces Alex Pereira Rematch

After months of speculation and rising tension in the light heavyweight division, UFC CEO Dana White has finally made it official. Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira will run it back in the main event of UFC 320 on October 4 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Their first clash at UFC 313 left plenty of questions. Now, the sequel promises even more heat, higher stakes, and a definitive ending. For Pereira, this is about revenge. For Ankalaev, it’s about validation.

The Russian walked away with the title earlier this year, defeating the former two-division champion via unanimous decision. But some fans still believe ‘Poatan’ simply had an off night.

Ankalaev, however, isn’t interested in debates or close calls anymore. He’s ready to defend his throne and lay all the conversation to rest. In a recent post on X, the reigning light heavyweight king wrote, “Dana White announced my next fight on October 4th, I’m knocking Alex out this time. There is no other way, get ready for the big show.”

Before his loss to Ankalaev, Alex Pereira had turned the light heavyweight division upside down. He captured the title, defended it three times in just 175 days, an all-time UFC record, and even teased a jump to heavyweight to chase a third title. That idea gained traction when footage of a bulked-up Pereira recently circulated online, sparking talk of a superfight with newly crowned undisputed heavyweight champ, Tom Aspinall.

Even Aspinall admitted he’d take the fight, but offered a dose of reality too in a recent interview where he stated, “I think, as far as I’m aware, that’s quite normal for him and other big light heavyweights to get up to 240, 250. So I don’t know. Maybe he’s just teasing it, maybe he’ll be in.”

With the rematch confirmed, Pereira will stay at 205 lbs, for now. But it’s more than just another title bout. It’s a test. Magomed Ankalaev, riding a 12-fight unbeaten streak that stretches back to 2018, has turned consistency into a weapon. His wins over Thiago Santos, Johnny Walker, Anthony Smith, and Aleksandar Rakic prove it. And now he’s aiming to add Pereira’s name to that list again, but with a finish this time!

However, it’s not just Magomed Ankalaev who believes this rematch is going to be a test of fire for Alex Pereira. Before Dana White‘s announcement came, his manager had already laid out his vision for what their second clash would look like!

Magomed Ankalaev’s manager predicted the end of Alex Pereira’s resurgence before their UFC 320 fight announcement

Dominance MMA CEO Ali Abdelaziz isn’t shy when it comes to backing his fighters. And when it comes to Magomed Ankalaev’s rematch with Alex Pereira? He sees it as the moment everything finally clicks.

Speaking on the Pound 4 Pound podcast before UFC 320 was even confirmed, Abdelaziz laid it all out, stating, “I’m going to tell you something — if they fight again, and they will fight again, probably in October — it’s going to be worse for Alex.”

The ‘probable’ October clash that he had predicted has now become a reality. But that wasn’t all. He continued by stating, “Alex, he’s a fighter, but now Ankalaev has the confidence.” For Abdelaziz, the gap isn’t just about skill, it’s about evolution. He believes the UFC 313 win gave Ankalaev the confidence to go for the kill this time.

That claim may spark debate among fans, but Abdelaziz didn’t stop there. He also pointed to Pereira’s age and activity as potential issues, sharing, “And remember, Alex is 38 years old. He travels all over the place. He has a great coach. I like his coach a lot. I think he’s a very good guy, but I think this is Ankalaev’s time.”

With UFC 320 now locked in, the rematch between Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira is more than a title fight. Pereira wants to rewrite the script and reclaim his crown. Ankalaev? He’s looking to erase doubt, shut down the narrative, and deliver the finish he’s promised.

As October approaches, the stakes have never been higher. Will ‘Poatan’ prove the critics wrong and reclaim the throne? Or will Ankalaev silence the debate with a statement win and begin a new era of dominance at 205 as claimed by Ali Abdelaziz? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!