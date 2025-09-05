Magomed Ankalaev Reminded of Alex Pereira’s “One in Million” Edge by Israel Adesanya’s Camp

“I’m knocking Alex out this time. There is no other way,” Magomed Ankalaev wrote recently on social media, highlighting his intentions to not leave the fight to the judges. He showcased a clinical performance against Alex Pereira at UFC 313, out-striking the former kickboxer and beating him at his own game. Hence, the consensus is that the same thing is likely to repeat in the rematch at UFC 320.

However, certain people in the community aren’t willing to assume that Magomed Ankalaev is going to win. After all, every fight is a new battle where anything can happen. But for Alex Pereira‘s former rival, Israel Adesanya’s camp believes that ‘Poatan’ has an X-factor, which makes him a formidable fighter. Here’s what he had to say.

Israel Adesanya’s coach is not ready to ‘count out’ Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya have had a storied rivalry that transcended from kickboxing to MMA. The former two-weight champion has three wins over ‘Izzy’, as the Kiwi superstar has only one win over his biggest rival. Throughout those fights, Adesanya’s coach, Eugene Bareman, has seen it all and understands the threat that Pereira brings to the table. “You can never just assume that [Ankalaev is going to get it done] when you’re fighting someone like Alex Pereira,” Bareman told Submission Radio.

Alex Pereira is known for his power, but in case some fans are of the belief that such power is normal in a big fighter, Eugene Bareman cleared the misunderstanding. He claims that the Brazilian star’s power is not something that most fighters come across every day. For Magomed Ankalaev, Adesanya’s coach has warned about the possibility of getting clipped with one powerful strike from Pereira, as it may end the fight then and there, and his wrestling skills won’t be of any use.

“Maybe fans think everybody has that sort of power. But that’s the different power that only one in every million fighters has. And he’s [Pereira] got a gift, and you’re never safe, doesn’t matter how much wrestling you do or where you’re from. None of that matters,” Israel Adesanya‘s coach added. “That’s a gift that Ankalaev doesn’t have, and Pereira can take you out and, next minute, you’re waking up on the ground. And that’s a special gift, and you can’t count someone out like that.”

Alex Pereira recently had an interview, as he spoke about the fight at UFC 320. The rematch is a chance for him to become the first two-time light heavyweight champion in UFC history. But that is not the only motivation he has to win the fight because he claims that Dana White wants him to win as well.

Pereira claims Dana White wants him to beat Ankalaev

We all know that Magomed Ankalaev hasn’t really made the best of impressions on Dana White, who doesn’t seem to take a liking to the Russian star’s fighting style. Alex Pereira, meanwhile, is someone whose trajectory to stardom has been so rapid due to his explosive performances. He recently claimed during an interview with Ariel Helwani that he’s pretty convinced that Dana White is backing him to win.

“I think so [that the UFC wants me to beat Ankalaev]. Honestly, yes,” Alex Pereira stated. Well, the promotion would never admit or make such statements publicly, but there is a sign that indicates that Dana White could be favoring ‘Poatan’. If you’re wondering how, well, that’s because he has been placed in the main event of UFC 320, even though he’s not the champ. And some people, like Henry Cejudo, have opposed the CEO’s decision.

Nevertheless, the fight date and the venue are set for the rematch, and it will be interesting to see if Magomed Ankalaev does it once again or if Alex Pereira comes back stronger and gets back in the winning column. Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below.