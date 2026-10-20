Magomed Ankalaev Reveals the Painful Impact of Alex Pereira Defeat on His Children and Family

Losing a title is never easy, but for Magomed Ankalaev, the defeat to Alex Pereira cut deeper than expected. The former UFC light heavyweight champion has revealed how the loss affected not just him but also his children and family. After defeating ‘Poatan’ in their first meeting at UFC 313 to claim the title via unanimous decision, Ankalaev suffered a devastating first-round knockout in the rematch. Now, the 34-year-old is focused on one thing: getting back to the top.

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“Honestly, I don’t care who I fight right now. I need to fight. I need to take this belt back,” Ankalaev said in Russian during an interview with Bostanov MMA. “I wanted this belt, and I got it. But getting it was easier. Losing it wasn’t that easy.

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“Honestly, it was very hard. It was very hard not only for me, but for my family. You could say for my children. So my goal right now is to come back stronger and take back what I lost.”

Despite the crushing loss to Alex Pereira, Magomed Ankalaev has since bounced back with a finish against Bogdan Guskov. The win put him back on track, but his desire for a rematch with ‘Poatan’ remains as strong as ever. For the Russian, the rivalry is far from over, and he still has questions about how their second fight unfolded.

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‘Big Ank’ has suggested that the Brazilian may have known about an injury he was carrying into the rematch. According to the Russian, he suffered a broken rib around 20 days before the fight, and he believes that knowledge could have influenced the Brazilian’s unusually aggressive approach from the opening bell.

Imago UFC313 – Pereira vs Ankalaev LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 8:Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev meet in the octagon for a 5-round main event bout at UFC313 – Pereira vs Ankalaev at T-Mobile Arena on March 8, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages Las Vegas, Nevada T-Mobile Arena LAS VEGAS, NV United States Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

“His business with me isn’t settled at all,” Ankalaev added. “You could call what happened a lucky punch. That’s how he beat me. I think they knew I had some kind of injury.

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“I don’t think any fighter had ever rushed at me like that before. If he hadn’t known I was injured, I don’t think it would have ended so quickly.”

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Magomed Ankalaev clearly isn’t ready to close the book on his rivalry with Alex Pereira. Despite the brutal knockout, the Russian remains confident he can beat the Brazilian again and wants another chance to prove that their rematch wasn’t the final word on who’s the better fighter.

The problem? A trilogy fight doesn’t look likely anytime soon. ‘Poatan’ has vacated the light heavyweight title and moved up to heavyweight, chasing a historic third UFC championship across three weight classes.

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His plans hit a snag after losing to Ciryl Gane in an interim heavyweight title fight, but he’s set to face Sergei Pavlovich in December as he continues his pursuit of heavyweight gold.

With the Brazilian chasing history in a different division, Ankalaev may have to look elsewhere to keep his momentum going and work his way back into title contention. And he already has a potential name in mind: former UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis, whose own ambitions could lead him to the light heavyweight division.

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Magomed Ankalaev eyes Dricus Du Plessis fight

With a rematch against Alex Pereira seemingly off the table for now, Ankalaev could have a new challenge lined up in the light heavyweight division. The Russian has revealed that a potential fight with former UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis is being discussed, with the South African reportedly considering a move up from 185 to 205 pounds.

“There’s some talk about Dricus Du Plessis,” he told Bostanov MMA. “He wants to move up, and it’s possible they’ll arrange a fight between us. That’s the information we have for now. It’s a good fight for me, and I’m interested in it myself.”

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A potential clash between ‘Big Ank’ and Du Plessis could make for an intriguing matchup, with both former champions bringing very different styles to the Octagon. One would look to rely on his technical striking and defensive wrestling, while ‘Stillknocks’ would bring his relentless pressure, physicality, and ability to drag opponents into grueling exchanges.

Dricus Du Plessis, however, has his own unfinished business at middleweight. After losing his title to Khamzat Chimaev in August last year, the South African bounced back with a victory over former champion Kamaru Usman this July. While a move to light heavyweight remains on his radar, reclaiming the 185-pound championship is still his top priority.

“I want to get my belt back and eventually go up to 205 and go test myself there,” Du Plessis said in a conversation with Sias du Plessis. “And I’m certain that I’ll be a champion. I’m big enough for that division, and I’m certain I can be champion at that division as well.”

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A fight between Magomed Ankalaev and Du Plessis is certainly an intriguing possibility, but there’s still a long way to go before it becomes a reality. ‘Stillknocks’ wants to reclaim the middleweight title before making the jump to 205 pounds, while ‘Big Ank’ is focused on working his way back toward another light heavyweight championship opportunity.

For Ankalaev, a potential showdown with Du Plessis could be the perfect chance to make a statement while Pereira pursues his heavyweight ambitions. Still, the Russian’s end goal hasn’t changed: he wants his title back and another opportunity to settle the score with Pereira.

The loss clearly hit the 34-year-old hard, but with a recent win under his belt and a possible matchup against Du Plessis being discussed, he has a chance to rebuild his momentum and put himself back in the title picture.

Whether that eventually leads to a trilogy with Alex Pereira remains to be seen. For now, both former champions have their own paths to follow, and how quickly they move toward their respective title goals could determine whether they ever meet in the Octagon again.