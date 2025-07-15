Magomed Ankalaev’s Manager Takes Sly Jab at Alex Pereira Days After Leaking Rematch Details

“Go to Brazil right now to get a little big, spend some time with my family. We are in talks with the UFC,” former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira said last month, confirming his intention to return to the Octagon as soon as possible. Pereira has been inactive since losing his title to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 in March. In the meantime, the Brazilian has kept himself occupied outside the cage.

His absence has definitely grabbed the attention of a lot of fans. Current champion and fierce competitor Magomed Ankalaev has reignited their rivalry, asserting that Alex Pereira is “ducking” an opportunity for a rematch. Ankalaev revealed that Dana White and his team had offered a fight for UFC 317, but it appears the Brazilian has backed out. Amid the current buzz, Ankalaev’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, stepped in to set the record straight on the growing speculation.

He mentioned that the rematch is probably scheduled for October, warning that Magomed Ankalaev might pose an even greater challenge for Alex Pereira in their next fight. Abdelaziz was unfiltered in his comments, targeting a number of ‘Poatan’s past opponents as well. Earlier today, Abdelaziz took to X to share his thoughts on the matter once again. Starting off with praise for the Brazilian, he swiftly transitioned to a more serious tone, delivering a straightforward warning about the impending October showdown.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Abdelaziz said, “To be clear I think Alex Perreira was one of the best Champions in UFC History, I’m taking nothing away from him and have a lot of respect for him. But all along I just always thought Magomed Ankalaev was gonna beat him and I will always bet on my guys.”

AD

In their first clash at the T-Mobile Arena, Magomed Ankalaev outclassed Alex Pereira with a superior striking display. Although the Brazilian managed to defend every takedown attempt, it was clear that the night belonged to the Russian powerhouse, as the judges unanimously awarded the decision to the Russian powerhouse.

However, the drama didn’t end with the final bell. In a striking post-fight revelation, UFC commentator Joe Rogan revealed that Alex Pereira had stepped into the UFC 313 Octagon while dealing with broken bones and a serious illness. The admission has only intensified calls for a rematch—especially from Magomed Ankalaev, who’s eager to erase any shadow of doubt over his dominance.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ali Abdelaziz challenges Alex Pereira’s legacy, brings UFC and Dana White into the spotlight

Before his loss to Magomed Ankalaev, Alex Pereira had established a remarkable reputation in the light heavyweight division. He remains undefeated in the division, showcasing his elite striking skills by dismantling former champions like Jamahal Hill and Jiri Prochazka. ‘Poatan’ has made a notable mark with three successful title defenses and a string of appearances in the Octagon, rapidly gaining popularity among fans and emerging as a potential star in the UFC.

Following his latest title defense, Alex Pereira appears ready to make the jump to the heavyweight division. But Magomed Ankalaev had other ideas and put an end to those plans. Even though the Brazilian held the championship for just over a year, Ankalaev—who has been with the UFC since 2018 and boasts an undefeated record—had to wait much longer for his shot at the title.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ali Abdelaziz didn’t hold back as he criticized Dana White and the UFC for delaying Magomed Ankalaev’s title opportunity. Speaking on the Pound 4 Pound Podcast, Abdelaziz said, “Alex Pereira was engineered. UFC has some of the best matchmakers in the world….Alex would have never been a champion, and I’ll tell you something again: If they fight again – and they will fight again probably in October – it’s going to be worse for Alex. Now Ankalaev has the confidence. He understands. (Pereira) was a scary guy touching people and knocking them out, but he fought a whole bunch of mediocre strikers.”

With the rematch between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev now looming in the spotlight, do you think the Brazilian has what it takes to get past Ankalaev this time? Drop your prediction below.