Main Event So Good, Conor McGregor’s Promotion Doubles Pay on Live Stream

Conor McGregor is a part-owner of the BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship), and the promotion just sent a message to the combat sports world: leave it all in the ring, and you’ll get paid. Literally.

At BKFC Fight Night Philly, the main event between Dustin Pague and Ryan Petersen was so intense, so back-and-forth, that BKFC President David Feldman made a live announcement fans won’t forget!

After Pague stopped the previously undefeated Petersen with a second-round TKO, Feldman grabbed the mic ringside and delivered a message that quickly went viral. In the video shared on Instagram by the BKFC’s official account, the promotion’s founder exclaimed, “Look guys, you know, I go in the back, you guys don’t notice, I go in the back and I tell these guys to fight their a– off for me and for the fans. You guys like that s–?”

The crowd roared in approval as he continued, “Hey guys, yo important announcement, you both pays are double tonight!” as the venue erupted in cheers. In a sport where every punch can change a career, this moment felt like validation. Two warriors left it all in the ring, and both got rewarded for it, win or lose.

The fight itself delivered everything a main event should. It wasn’t just a win, it was a war. Dustin “The Disciple” Pague got dropped in the first round by a clean shot from Ryan “RYU” Petersen. For a second, it looked like Petersen might keep his unbeaten record intact.

But Pague wasn’t done. Just moments into Round 2, he came storming back with a relentless flurry that forced the referee to step in. It was the kind of comeback that gets etched into fans’ memories, and the type of performance that earns double pay from the McGregor-backed promotion.

After all, BKFC Fight Night Philly wasn’t short on action. Every single bout ended before the final bell. Not a single judge was needed the entire night. But it was the main event, gritty, dramatic, and full of heart, that stole the show.

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship continues to grow under the partial ownership of Conor McGregor, and this event was another win for the brand. A sold-out 2300 Arena in Philly. Nine stoppages. And a feel-good moment where two fighters got more than just another mark on their records, they got respect.

However, the double-pay isn’t the only thing the promotion is offering fighters who choose to step into the bare-knuckle arena! Previously, Conor McGregor himself announced a groundbreaking deal that has left the combat sports world reeling.

Conor McGregor continues to take the BKFC to new heights by offering fighters a massive opportunity

In a move that echoes the demands he once made during his UFC prime, Conor McGregor is now offering equity to BKFC champions and veteran fighters!

During the BKFC’s packed press conference earlier this month, McGregor and fellow owner David Feldman unveiled the new model. With the fighter pension plan proving tough to execute, they pivoted to something arguably more valuable, ownership.

Feldman noted that depending on tenure and title status, fighters could receive equity stakes worth anywhere from $100,000 to $3 million. ‘The Notorious’ then addressed the crowd and stated, “Do you understand how incredible that is for our combatants to be rewarded in that way? To join this rise truly, truly be on the board with us as we rise up this ladder of combat sport.”

It’s a move that not only reflects McGregor’s own long-standing desire for equity, first made public after his win over Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205, but also signals a potential shift in how fighters are treated in promotions beyond the UFC.

From doubling paychecks on the spot to offering actual ownership stakes, the message is loud and clear: fight hard, and you’ll be treated like more than just a name on a card. BKFC isn’t just putting on violent, crowd-pleasing brawls; it’s setting a new standard for how fighters are valued. Conor McGregor always promised to shake up the fight game, and now, through BKFC, he’s delivering on that promise in real time!