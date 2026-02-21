Major Title Fight Targeted for UFC 327 Co-Main Event Slot: Report

There have been two title fights in the UFC so far this year. And now, fans can expect to see another one at UFC 327. The event is scheduled for April 11 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, and details about the card have been trickling down. So, who is putting their belt on the line?

“Joshua Van will take on Tatsuro Taira at #UFC327 on April 11th,” MMA Orbit confirmed on X earlier today. “Co-main event. Flyweight title fight.”

This comes after Joshua Van himself broke the news during the Fan Q&A ahead of UFC Houston. Earlier, Van was hoping to feature on the Houston card on February 21. Alas, things didn’t pan out that way, and the fight with Taira got added to UFC 327.

It’s important to remember that the American flyweight champion from Myanmar was an unranked fighter when 2025 began, but by the end, he had become the champion of the division. He secured wins over Rei Tsuruya and Bruno Silva in the beginning. Then decided to step in as a last-minute replacement against Brandon Royval, securing a decision win in a ‘Fight of the Night’ battle. This propelled him to the No.1 contender spot. All that was left for him to challenge the division’s champion, and that’s exactly what he did at UFC 323.

Van defeated former champion Alexandre Pantoja in just 26 seconds of the first round after Pantoja suffered an arm injury. Now, he steps in to defend his title for the first time against a fighter who is coming off a very big win himself.

Tatsuro Taira has had an equally exciting year in 2025. The Japanese successfully bounced back from his only career loss to beat Hyun Sung Park. He then became the first man to finish former two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno on the same card as Van vs Pantoja. This fight, however, is not the only one that will appear on the UFC 327 lineup.

Who else is on the UFC 327 undercard?

While the Van vs. Taira fight has been confirmed, the card is also rumored to have a light heavyweight fight between Dominick Reyes and Johnny Walker. Reyes famously pushed Jon Jones to his limits in their February 2020 fight. However, three back-to-back losses after Jones derailed his path to the title.

In September, he suffered a first-round knockout loss to Carlos Ulberg. Now, the American southpaw is looking to bounce back. Walker, meanwhile, fought only once last year, beating Zhang Mingyang via second-round knockout. This came after two straight losses in 2024. The card may also have a strawweight bout between Tatiana Suarez and Lupita Godinez.

A light heavyweight fight between Azamat Murzakanov and Paulo Costa is also expected to be on the card. Cub Swanson is expected to face Nate Landwehr in a featherweight fight. Kyle Daukaus and Vicente Luque may square off for a middleweight clash. Finally, Kevin Holland and Randy Brown could have a welterweight skirmish.

A main event is yet to be confirmed for UFC 327. Still, some rumors suggest Jiri Procházka and Carlos Ulberg could square off for a vacant light heavyweight title after Alex Pereira relinquishes the belt to move to heavyweight. But what do you make of the card so far?