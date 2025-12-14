Manel Kape Makes Case for Title Shot After UFC Vegas 112 Win, Matches Ilia Topuria’s Record

Dana White & Co. are reportedly exploring venues in Japan for a long-awaited promotional debut next year. They have plans to center the event around a flyweight title clash between champion Joshua Van and Japanese standout Tatsuro Taira, a matchup seen as a major commercial draw in the region. However, UFC flyweight contender Manel Kape strongly disagrees with that plan and believes he’s a “legend” in Japan, who deserves that opportunity more than anyone else.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Last night at UFC Vegas 112, Manel Kape scored a devastating first-round knockout over Brandon Royval, a victory that significantly strengthened his case for a shot at the flyweight title. Afterward, ‘Starboy’ left no doubt about his intentions during his post-fight interview. “Joshua Van… you have my belt… I’m here. Your daddy’s going to take your diapers. Be ready.” Now, with momentum clearly on his side, Kape is pushing to seize the title opportunity.

ADVERTISEMENT

UFC Vegas 112 win puts Manel Kape alongside Ilia Topuria

Manel Kape dominated veteran Brandon Royval, taking home an extra $50,000 for Performance of the Night. With his finish at UFC Vegas 112, the Portuguese standout also tied UFC legend Joseph Benavidez for the most knockouts in UFC 125-pound history, reaching five.

He now shares the longest active UFC knockout streak with fighters like Morales, Murzakanov, and Ilia Topuria, scoring three consecutive finishes. In addition, in his post-fight interview with ESPN, Kape made it clear that he wants to be the UFC’s face in Japan for the promotion’s debut.

“You wanna go to Japan. You wanna go to a new market. Okay… I’m the king there. Tatsuro Taira is Japanese, but he’s nobody there. Nobody knows him. Horiguchi isn’t a big star there, nobody wants him there. I’m the favorite fighter in Japan that sold the Saitama Super Arena with more than 30,000,” said Manel Kape via ESPN MMA.

ADVERTISEMENT

He then did the bold talk, “If you see my fight with Asakura, the crowd was chanting my name. Put 100 people in line and you’ll see who the Japanese fans would take pictures with and ask for autographs. They’re going to choose me. I’m a legend there. I’m a star. I’m a samurai.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Before making his mark in the UFC, Manel Kape built his reputation in the Japan-based MMA promotion RIZIN. Across eight fights, the former RIZIN champion compiled a 5-3 record, including a notable victory over ex- RIZIN and now UFC flyweight contender Kai Asakura. The two now sit at 1-1, and the Angolan-born fighter still dreams of settling the score in a trilogy matchup.

The former RIZIN champion even went one step ahead and used Cristiano Ronaldo’s reference to explain his stardom in his home country, too.

“In Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo is the biggest thing, the second there is Manel.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It remains unclear whether the UFC will grant Manel Kape a title shot. That decision will hinge on who the promotion chooses when reigning flyweight champion Joshua Van is ready to defend his belt in 2026. Still, Kape already has a timeline in mind.

Kape throws down the gauntlet for Joshua Van’s title

Last night, Manel Kape proved he has what it takes to earn a title shot. His impressive three-fight winning streak has pushed him into the title conversation. The Angelo-born Portuguese star showed no fear from the opening bell. Even as Brandon Royval landed sharp leg kicks in the first round, ‘Starboy’ stayed composed and carefully studied his opponent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then, Manel Kape unleashed a precise combination that knocked the former title challenger out, following up with a few more punches until the referee stopped the fight. Right after the victory, Kape called out the new champion, Joshua Van, and laid out the timeline for the showdown he wants.

“Now we’re talking,” ‘Starboy’ said, looking directly into the camera. “Joshua Van, you thought Brandon Royval would do something… If I didn’t break my foot in July, I would be the champion now. Let’s fight in Houston in February. Just sign the contract. Just be ready. Nobody can f-cking deny the belt. I’m the f-cking best. I’m different. Just pay attention. I’m coming for my belt.”

After making such a strong case for the next title shot at UFC Vegas 112, do you think the promotion will give Manel Kape the opportunity over any Japanese star? Share your thoughts below.