Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida: Is He One of the Greatest BJJ Athletes Ever?

The UFC’s heavyweight division has been crying out for fresh blood, and Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida could be the perfect answer. The Brazilian powerhouse is set to make his long-awaited Octagon debut this Saturday, July 26, 2025, at UFC Abu Dhabi. The 35-year-old will be facing off against the Top 15-ranked Martin Buday inside the Etihad Arena. With a win, Buchecha has the chance to shake up the division and announce himself as a serious contender.

Given his elite grappling pedigree and growing hype, this could go down as one of the UFC’s most impactful debuts in recent memory. With the heavyweight division arguably at its weakest, the timing couldn’t be better for a new force to enter the scene. More importantly, Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida fits the bill perfectly. For those who aren’t yet familiar with him, Buchecha isn’t just another newcomer. He’s a 17-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion and one of the most decorated grapplers the sport has ever seen. Let us take a closer look at his early life.

Who Is Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida? His background and early life

Born on January 8, 1990, in São Vicente near Santos, São Paulo, Marcus Vinícius Oliveira de Almeida—better known as Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida—didn’t dream of martial arts growing up. Like many Brazilian kids, he chased soccer, then dabbled in surfing under sunny skies. But his life changed when his older sister began training in Brazilian jiu‑jitsu at age 15. Concerned for her safety, their father joined the gym—and soon pulled his 14‑year‑old son into classes as well. It wasn’t long before Marcus fell in love with BJJ and started training earnestly under coach Rodrigo Cavaca.

Cavaca saw something special and awarded him his black belt in 2010, on the very podium of a World Championship win. Legend goes that Cavaca gave him the nickname ‘Buchecha,’ Portuguese for “chubby cheeks,” owing to his youthful appearance. Once Buchecha moved to the United States in 2010–2012, his competitive career exploded. He claimed double‑gold at the no‑gi Worlds soon after arriving, and steadily dominated both gi and no‑gi tournaments. His relentless drive—even after a serious knee injury in 2015—set him apart. He rebounded to win consecutive double‑golds in 2016, 2017, and beyond, sealing his place as arguably the greatest grappler of his era.

Buchecha, a fourth-degree black belt, is often hailed as one of the greatest grapplers the sport has ever seen. What truly set Buchecha apart wasn’t just his resume—it was how he won. Despite competing as a full-sized heavyweight, he moved with the speed and fluidity of a much lighter athlete, blending relentless pressure with an almost effortless grace. He didn’t just beat top-tier black belts—he dismantled them, often making some of the sport’s most respected names look utterly outmatched. But what about his achievements in the field of BJJ? Let us find out about it below.

Marcus Buchecha’s Historic BJJ Achievements

Over the course of his career, Buchecha captured an unprecedented 13 IBJJF World Championship gold medals in the adult division, including a record-setting six open-weight (absolute) titles—a feat unmatched in the sport’s history. He was the king of double gold, often walking away with both his weight class and the absolute title at the same event. From 2012 to 2019, he was the undisputed face of the BJJ world. But it didn’t stop there. He also claimed two ADCC (Abu Dhabi Combat Club) gold medals, one in 2013 and another in 2017, conquering the no-gi scene with the same dominance he brought to the gi.

He won titles at the Pan American Championships, Brazilian Nationals, and more, stacking up accolades at a pace few could comprehend, let alone challenge. Despite all such accolades, the 35-year-old still doesn’t consider himself the greatest. Although he is proud of his achievements, the Brazilian fighter is happy with the impact he has created. During one of his interviews on the ‘Jaxxon Podcast,’ he said, “I won’t call myself the greatest. A lot of people do, a lot of people don’t,” Almeida said. “But you know what? I did something that no one has ever done.” What truly set Buchecha apart wasn’t just the hardware—it was how he dismantled opponents.

Whether it was lightning-fast sweeps, precision guard passes, or crushing top pressure, Buchecha made even elite black belts look ordinary. His ability to move like a lightweight while carrying heavyweight power was unprecedented, and his technical depth made him nearly unstoppable. Marcus Almeida didn’t just win matches—he redefined what was possible for heavyweights in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. His name now stands alongside the greatest to ever step on the mats, and his legacy continues to inspire a generation of grapplers around the world. The 35-year-old has also had a successful career in MMA since his move from BJJ. But what achievements does he have? Let us find out about it below.

Life after BJJ: Buchecha’s transition to MMA

After cementing his legacy in the grappling world, Almeida made the long-anticipated leap to mixed martial arts in 2021. A move he had been hinting at since 2015. He signed a multi-fight deal with ONE Championship and quickly proved he wasn’t just a jiu-jitsu specialist. Buchecha stormed through six opponents, finishing five of them in the opening round with dominant displays of power and submission skill. His only setback came in a hard-fought battle against Oumar “Reug Reug” Kane, the current ONE Heavyweight Champion, who handed him a unanimous decision loss.

After securing a dominant win over Amir Aliakbari in what would be his final ONE Championship bout, Buchecha chose to bide his time. He patiently sat through the promotion’s contractual “matching period,” which allowed ONE the chance to match any outside offers. Unwilling to re-sign, he held firm until the window closed — and then made his move. With impeccable timing, Buchecha signed with the UFC, stepping in just as the heavyweight division finds itself in dire need of elite new blood. What makes Buchecha stand out from the typical jiu-jitsu specialist is how well-rounded he’s become inside the cage. He’s not blindly chasing submissions or diving at legs out of desperation. He knows how to close the distance with intent, manage incoming strikes with composure, and impose his will once the fight hits the ground.

His MMA victories showcase that versatility. The 35-year-old uses rear-naked chokes and north-south chokes to crush positional TKOs. Buchecha has shown he can end fights in a variety of ways. Training full-time at American Top Team in South Florida, he’s surrounded by top-tier talent, sharpening his wrestling and striking every day against some of the sport’s best. Only time will reveal how far Buchecha can go. However, one thing is undeniable: his potential is off the charts. As arguably the most decorated heavyweight grappler to ever enter the UFC, he brings a level of pedigree the division hasn’t seen in years. Can he win his upcoming fight? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.