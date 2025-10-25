Mario Bautista Tattoos: Meaning Behind UFC Star’s Chest, Arm, and Thigh Ink

What do tattoos mean to UFC fighters? Sure, they’re a way to show off a love for some good body art. However, their meaning often extends far beyond what people, or in this case, UFC fans, usually perceive it to be. They turn into true forms of various expressions. For some fighters, their ink reflects personal or spiritual journeys, while for others, it serves as inspiration to walk the warrior’s path. Usually, it’s a mix of both. And for Mario Bautista, his tattoos vividly tell some stories.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On October 25th, the No. 9-ranked bantamweight will step inside the Octagon to face Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 321. A win over the former champion could push him right to the edge of a 135-pound title shot, if not earn him one outright. But before the 32-year-old makes that walk to the Etihad Arena for the biggest fight of his life, let’s take a look at some of his stunning tattoos that have played a big part in shaping his personality.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meaning behind Mario Bautista’s Chest Tattoo

When you look at Mario Bautista’s tattoos, his chest piece immediately stands out from the rest. Inked in an eye-catching font, the bantamweight fighter has the words “Death Before Dishonor” across his chest, an idiom that perfectly fits a warrior like him, someone who’d rather die than do something disgraceful, like surrender in a fight. However, he’s not the first UFC fighter to wear that message proudly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mario Bautista (@mario_bautistamma) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Alongside him, Justin Gaethje also sports a tattoo with the same quote on his ribcage, but the UFC lightweight’s version is a bit more creative than Bautista’s. Still, the 135-pound sensation seems to live by the same motto that ‘The Highlight’ embraces, which makes for a pretty amazing coincidence. And while Bautista’s striking chest piece tends to grab most of the attention, the other tattoos on his body are just as intriguing.

AD

Story behind UFC 321 star’s other tattoos explained

When Mario Bautista fights, the tattoos on his arms saying “Battle” and “Born” flash every time he lands a strike or chokes out his opponent. Fans might wonder what they mean separately, but the actual term is “Battle Born State,” which the U.S. state of Nevada earned after being admitted to the Union during the Civil War. Now, can you guess where Bautista is from? If you answered Winnemucca, Nevada, U.S., then you’re correct!

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Then there’s the number 775 tattooed on Bautista’s left bicep, which can symbolize many things, but it’s most often linked to guidance from guardian angels and spiritual energy. While that tattoo reflects the bantamweight contender’s spiritual side, he also sports a ram skull on his arm, representing authority, control, and hard work. However, as meaningful as those tattoos are, his thigh piece might be the icing on the cake.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Bautista has a huge tattoo of a lion-like creature, filled with vibrant colors and intricate details. At first glance, it might seem a bit random, but a closer look reveals clear inspiration from ancient Aztec or Polynesian art — and it looks absolutely incredible on him. So, it’s safe to say the Nevada native has a pretty great taste in body art.

That said, do you like Mario Bautista’s tattoos? If you do, which one’s your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.