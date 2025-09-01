Who is Mark Kerr’s Wife? All About Dawn Staples & UFC Star’s History With Franci Alberding

With just a month left before its official release, Dwayne Johnson is swapping blockbuster bravado for raw emotion in The Smashing Machine. Based on Mark Kerr, it is a striking departure from the action-packed roles that have defined his career. Directed by Bennie Safdie and produced by indie powerhouse A24, the film debuted at the Venice Film Festival to a standing ovation, sparking early Oscar buzz. “This transformation was something I was really hungry to do,” Johnson shared about his uncharacteristic turn in Safdie’s visceral drama. “I had been very fortunate to have the career that I’ve had over the years and to make the films that I’ve made, but there was just a voice inside of me, a little voice that said, ‘Well, what if I could do more, I want to do more and what does that look like?’”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

But how much do you really know about Mark Kerr, the man whose story the film is based on? If not much, then let’s take a closer look at the personal life of Mark Kerr, the side many may not be familiar with. Beyond being a two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion, a World Vale Tudo Championship winner, and a PRIDE FC competitor, there are facets of his life outside the cage that paint a more complete picture of the man known as The Smashing Machine.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Who is Kerr’s first wife: Dawn Staples?

One of Kerr’s lowest points in his battle with addiction came while filming The Smashing Machine: The Life and Times of Extreme Fighter Mark Kerr, the documentary about his life. At the time, Kerr was dating Dawn Staples, who would later become his wife. She quickly recognized what was happening and, while Mark was mentally slipping away, she called his psychiatrist, who rushed over immediately. “I was saved because I had people around me who cared,” Kerr recalled.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Franci Alberding Kerr (@franci_alberding) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It’s worth noting that the UFC legend alongside Mark Coleman, helped define the gritty, formative years of MMA. His reputation as an unstoppable wrestler-turned-fighter made him a cult hero in Japan’s PRIDE FC, where the arenas regularly drew tens of thousands. Yet it was also this period that exposed the brutal physical and emotional toll of the sport — something Johnson and Safdie lean into heavily in the film.

Just three years into his MMA career, Kerr married his now ex-wife, former Playboy model Dawn Staples, on May 11, 2000. So what does she do now? After studying at Phoenix College and pursuing her modeling career, Staples transitioned into real estate investment before finding her niche in interior design. In August 2022, she became the owner of Final Touches by Design, a Phoenix-based studio offering a range of services, including color consulting and space planning.

AD

Mark Kerr and Staples share a son, Bryce, who was born in 2005. Fast forward to 2024, Bryce already stepped into the world of credit card processing with US Card Solutions. Anyway, the following year after Bryce’s birth, Kerr and Staples separated, though they managed to remain on good terms. If Instagram is any indication, they still spend time together, like in December 2022, when Mark helped Dawn paint her house. Though he looked less than thrilled in the photo, he still showed up. The very next year, Kerr would go on to make another big decision.

All about UFC star’s second (current) wife: Franci Alberding

Mark Kerr has since remarried fitness consultant Franci Alberding on December 31, 2023. She runs a business that designs custom wellness facility spaces. In a January 2024 Instagram post, the couple shared glimpses of their tropical wedding, posing with their dogs in one photo and with family in several others.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Since then, the pair has remained inseparable, traveling together and sharing vacation moments on Instagram, even joining former USA Wrestling President and businessman Art Martori for lunch. Just a few months ago, Franci Alberding Kerr took to Instagram to celebrate her husband’s induction as a Hall of Famer.

That said, it appears Kerr is sober today, a fact his friend Mark Coleman confirmed just a few months ago. He also seems to be doing well with his current wife. With that in mind, would you tune in to watch The Smashing Machine when it hits theaters on October 3rd?