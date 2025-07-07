Mark Ruffalo Makes Sharp U-Turn in Joe Rogan ICE Controversy Amid Donald Trump’s Deportation Push

Donald Trump‘s presidential campaign in 2024 saw him appear on Joe Rogan‘s multi-million-dollar podcast, the Joe Rogan Experience. For many people, that appearance played a vital role in the 78-year-old becoming the US President for a second time, as his words reached millions of viewers. Furthermore, Rogan, who was previously opposed to having Trump on his show, endorsed him as well. But now, it seems like the 57-year-old has taken some issues with some of Donald Trump’s policies.

However, Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo came out to criticize Joe Rogan after coming across his recent statement. The Avengers star questioned the 57-year-old’s intelligence. Ruffalo believes that Rogan must have known this was bound to happen, and as such, expressed disappointment with the UFC commentator, who went back on his words to host Donald Trump on his podcast.

“Dear [Joe Rogan]. It’s a little later now to pretend like project 2025 didn’t exist and wasn’t the play book all along. You are either not that smart or not that dumb. It’s hard to tell at this point,” Mark Ruffalo wrote on social media. However, some time later, the Hollywood star would backpedaled on his statement, and deleted the post from his social handle.

Well, it’s not sure why Mark Ruffalo removed that post, and maybe we’ll never find out why. Meanwhile, Joe Rogan has discussed the immigrant issues back in the day, and he didn’t seem like he was against the idea of deportation. However, the 57-year-old podcast and UFC commentator claimed that the government has to identify the correct group of people to send back to their native countries. Let’s take a look.

Send back the criminals, Joe Rogan says

“We have the greatest country in the world and that’s why people want to come here,” Joe Rogan stated on his podcast in an episode from 2024. “You have this land of opportunity and it’s really amazing but what we have to do is make sure we don’t let in m–derers, killers, r—–s, thieves and gang members; and a lot of them are getting through. That’s what we have to be careful about. It’s not just not letting people in.”

Well, the topic of deportation appears to be a pretty sensitive one, and with Mark Ruffalo raising his voice about it, it will be interesting to see when and if Joe Rogan responds to the Hollywood star, who took shots at him. In the meantime, let us know your thoughts in the comments down below.